Barstool's Belmont Stakes Preview Has Fans Rolling
Saturday afternoon, horse racing returned from a COVID-19-forced postponement with the Belmont Stakes, part of the iconic Triple Crown. This highly-anticipated event also brought about the return of Barstool Sports Advisors. Big Cat and Dave Portnoy celebrated the return with a video previewing Saturday's action and the safest bets.
Cat and Portnoy posted a nearly eight-minute video on Saturday in which the pair discussed betting on the good horses, as well as their history of making wagers during the quarantine. Although a few comments did lead to some questions from the Twitter users. Specifically, Portnoy constantly talked about how Tiz the Law won in Arkansas. This didn't actually happen. Tiz the Law secured the victory down in Florida, but many commenters didn't care about this minor detail. They just expressed excitement about having the Barstool Sports Advisors back in action ahead of a highly-anticipated event.
