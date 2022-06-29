Baron Davis Explains Why Stephen Curry Is a Top 10 All-Time Player (Exclusive)

The Golden State Warriors just won their fourth NBA championship in eight years, and Stephen Curry has played a big role in the team's success. With Curry now being a four-time NBA champion, where does he rank among the all-time NBA greats? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, former Warriors star Baron Davis explains why Curry is one of the 10 best players in NBA history.

"I was saying that before this anyway," Davis exclusively told PopCulture. "When you think about impact, you think about someone as a game-changer, a leader, once again, you got to give credit to LeBron [James] because LeBron has done it with the spotlight on him from day one. And he has been an incredible example of how to do it."

Davis continued: "I think Steph Curry has carved out his own niche. He is his own person, and he has brought an even greater impact to the game because his impact on the youth and the young kids. And his style of play is, for me as a point guard is just, I want to watch that every night. So being cemented- I think this cemented him in a lot of media minds. But for us as a basketball community and, people that have been in this game for a long time, he was already in that category in my eyes."

Curry was named Finals MVP after averaging 31.2 points, 5.8 rebounds five assists and two steals per game in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Along with that and the four championships, Curry has been NBA MVP twice, selected to the All-Star team eight times and the All-NBA team seven times. Curry is the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers and became the first player in NBA history to be elected MVP by unanimous vote.

Davis would have loved to have a player like Curry when he was playing for the Warriors in the 2000s. "My heart is still with the Warriors," Davis said. "And I just thought going into the playoffs, there were a few teams that could beat them, that matched up well with them. But I felt like no one could beat the Warriors when they were playing their best basketball. And defensively they're one of the best defensive teams in the league and then offensively, obviously we know what happens when they get hot. I just thought that they had the maturity. I was pulling for them."