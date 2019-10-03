Baltimore Ravens Defend Marlon Humphrey Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Choking Allegations

There has been a lot of discussions when it comes to the altercation that happened between Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this past weekend. It’s clear that Beckham did punch Humphrey, but did Humphrey really choke Beckham?

The Ravens spoke about the incident earlier this week and they are 100 percent behind Humphrey. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he’s not sure why Humphrey received the flag.

“I just try to focus on what I’m going to say to our player in that situation, because you can’t control the way the officials see it,” Harbaugh said per the team’s official website. “I’m not exactly sure why [Humphrey] got the foul, but I’m sure they’ll tell us what they thought they saw. Based on the close up, the footage that we had, [Humphrey] pinned him [Beckham] on the ground after about three or four things happened.”

Harbaugh went on to say Humphrey played a really strong game against Beckham who caught two passes for 20 yards.

“Let’s walk away from that, and let’s take our 15 yards, and let’s move on. Take the profit,” Harbaugh said. “Marlon played a really good game against him. Beckham played a really good game, and it was a great battle between those two guys. Tempers flared right there. I just don’t want the penalty.”

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens believes Beckham was choked and he planned to talk to the NFL about the altercation.

Shawn Hochuli was the referee for the game, and he explained why Humphrey wasn’t ejected.

“We didn’t see anything on the field that rose to the level of a disqualifying foul,” he said, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “When New York looked at it, they didn’t see anything either that rose to level of disqualifying foul.”

Humphrey talked to Beckham and apologized once the game was over, but he told reporters Beckham did not apologize to him.

“I don’t think he did, but I definitely told the referee he should have been ejected,” Humphrey said. “But it is what it is. Emotions flare. I enjoy going against a top guy like that.”