Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Wilkinson: What to Know

Baker Mayfield is looking to get the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. And his biggest fan, his wife Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield is 100 percent behind Mayfield and the Browns. In fact, she had to go after a Browns reporter recently because she didn’t like the fact she asked a question about head coach Freddie Kitchen’s shirt he wore before the game.

“Why is this the focus of your questions? MUCH more to focus on than that…” she wrote on Twitter.

Kitchens wore a shirt that said “Pittsburgh Started It” which referred to the fight that happened between the Browns and the Steelers a few weeks ago. So Emily is all about standing up for Baker and the Browns when she feels like when they are being attacked.

But what else is going on with Emily as the season winds down? Here’s a look at what you need to know.

Married in the Summer

Baker and Emily got married in July and in this photo, Emily wrote, “Best. Day. Ever.”

Instagram users showed their love for the two in the comments section. One person wrote, “now can you adopt me?”

Another person wrote, “Congratulations Mr. and Mrs, Mayfield. God bless.”

Hanging with Celebrities

With the Mayfields being a notable couple, they have the opportunity to hang out with celebrities. In this photo, Emily and Baker are seen with hip-hop artist and actor Machine Gun Kelly. In the caption, Kelly wrote, “Thanks for having us! You put on one hell of a show. Can’t wait for the new music!”

Gym Time

In order to say in shape, Emily puts in work at the gym. In the caption of this video, she wrote, “Still sore from these bad boys last week with @nikki_nikfit”. If she keeps this up, she could be on the Browns roster and Baker would be throwing passes to her.

Archery Expert

It appears that Emily knows how to do some Archery. In the video, she is seen shooting a bow and arrow and she hits her target with no issues.

One Instagram user wrote, “May the odds be ever in your favor! Nice shot!”

Another Instagram user wrote, “try tilting it more to your right. good luck!”

Baker Mayfield Part 2?

It looks like Emily has gotten some pointers on how to play quarterback from Baker and she’s on her way to the NFL. One Instagram user evaluated her form by writing, “Great form, nice arms and good work on the top.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “I guess I’m the only guy on here looking at form instead of the girl… if your ball is never pointed back then you are pushing it not throwing it.. my boy baker will fix it.. good luck…”

Motivator

Emily will post messages to inspire her followers. In this post, she talks about never giving up even if you continue to fail.

One person responded, “There’s beauty in the struggle. 10 toes deep. Never leaving.”

Another person wrote, “It’s not how many times you fall, it’s how many times you get up! Born and raised in Ohio, will always back the Browns!”

Doing Commercials

Lol 😘 #ProgressivePartner #AtHomeWithBaker A post shared by Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield (@emilywmayfield) on Nov 30, 2019 at 5:34am PST

Baker has been doing commercials for Progressive and Emily has been seen in a few of them. In this commercial, the two are living in FirstEnergy Stadium and Emily wants Baker to use another sink since there are 30. That has to be a cool deal to live at a football stadium because there are multiple bathrooms, all the food you can eat and you can play football every day.