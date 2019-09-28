Baker Mayfield Shades Antonio Brown While Clapping Back at Instagram Troll

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is a man that has no issue shooting back at those that criticize him. He has proven this with responses to FS1 host Colin Cowherd and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan. However, Mayfield switched up his strategy this week when he threw some shade at wide receiver Antonio Brown while responding to criticism.

Friday morning, Mayfield posted a throwback photo on Instagram, showing himself in as a player at Oklahoma. He wrote in the caption about being an undersized walk-on and keeping that energy. However, one of the comments compared his social media post to those made by Brown before saying that Mayfield needed to win some games. As expected, Mayfield was not a major fan of this comment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’re right … let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off,” Mayfield responded.

View this post on Instagram Just some undersized Walk On… Keep that same energy. A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Sep 27, 2019 at 11:53am PDT

For context, these three events were what defined the past few months in Brown’s NFL career. He began by calling out his teammates in Pittsburgh, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, but that was only the beginning.

Once he was traded to Oakland, Brown missed time during training camp by filing multiple grievances against the NFL in pursuit of wearing a Schutt Air Advantage helmet. This ultimately failed, which led to him signing a short-lived endorsement deal with Xenith.

Brown also started training camp unable to practice with his teammates after suffering frostbite on his feet due to a cryotherapy incident. The after-effects of this incident were shown during an episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks as Brown explained that his feet had been “circumcised.”

Obviously, there are many more alleged incidents that have made Brown a topic of discussion every single day of the week, many of which were created by his posts on social media. This has included calling out Rams safety Eric Weddle on Twitter and taking shots at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and sports analyst Shannon Sharpe.

Mayfield is certainly one that will make comments about others in response to their criticism, but he isn’t going out of his way to bring up legal issues from years past. There are similarities between his social media strategy and Brown’s, which lends some credence to the commenter on Instagram, but the differences are greater in number.