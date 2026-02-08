Bad Bunny Speaks out Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Days before he was set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show, Bad Bunny shared what viewers can expect from his performance.

During a press conference hosted by Apple Music late last week, Bad Bunny revealed he would approach his halftime show performance with excitement, gratitude, and a different cultural perspective.

“To be honest, I don’t know how I’m feeling. There’s a lot,” he explained. “I’m still in the middle of my tour. I was just at the Grammys last week. All of that.”

He then shared, “I’m excited, but at the same time, I feel more excited about the people than even me — my family, my friends, the people who have always believed in me. This moment, the culture — that’s what makes these shows special.”

Bad Bunny’s halftime show performance comes just days after he won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammys for his all-Spanish-language album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.”

“It brought me to here,” he said about the popular album. “I wasn’t looking for album of the year at the Grammys and also the Latin Grammys.”

Although he previously stated that he would perform in Spanish, Bad Bunny said the viewers don’t have to worry about understanding the language. However, he said they should be prepared to dance.