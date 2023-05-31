Ayesha Curry Reveals Social Media Regrets When It Comes to Her and Steph Curry's Daughter

Stephen Curry has had a lot of success in the NBA and his wife, Ayesha Curry, has been by his side throughout his career. And when their 10-year-old daughter Riley was younger, she would be on the road with her NBA father and would even take over his press conferences. Ayesha Curry recently spoke to Insider and admitted she exposed Riley too much when she was little.

"When the social media thing started, nobody knew what that was going to become," she says. "If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don't think we would've done it. But we were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, 'This is our kid. We're bringing our kid along.'"

Ayesha and Steph Curry now have three children and keep them out of the public eye. None of the children have social media accounts or cell phones due to what they might find out about their parents online. "I'm trying to be as normal as possible, but every day we wake up and there's a new school shooting, a new attack," Ayesha said. "Every time I pull up to their school for drop-off, I'm looking at the entrance, I'm looking at the exit, I'm looking around."

While Ayesha is trying to protect her children as much as possible, she wants them to have the freedom and independence she didn't have when she was younger. "Where's the middle ground, where we're strict, but we're also allowing our kids to experience life?" she explained. "We're trying to figure out what that balance is. Just kind of learn as you go, right?"

Steph feels the same way as Ayesha. In 2019, the four-time NBA Champion spoke to Andscape about how he regretted having Riley on the podium during the 2015 NBA Finals. "I've always wanted to … share what I get to do, and all the experiences I have, with my family," he said. "I didn't know how much that would blow up and how much of a splash she [would make] on the scene. If I could take that one back, I probably would, just because my goal is just to … give my kids the best chance at success and at seeing the world in the proper way … trying to give our kids the best chance to be successful and have a normal life in terms of treating people the right way, having respect, not getting too bigheaded and feeling like everything's about them."