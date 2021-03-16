Austin 3:16 Day: WWE Fans and Superstars Honor 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
March 16 is a very special day for WWE fans. Since it's the 16th day of the third month of the year, fans celebrate WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for Austin 3:16 Day. Additionally, the WWE Network is celebrating Austin with a week full of Austin-related content.
Austin is one of the most iconic figures in WWE history. He was the face of the company in the late 90s into the 2000s, which was during the Attitude Era. His career was cut short due to injuries, but the impact Austin made on WWE is something fans still talk about today.
"Everything I've done goes back to pro wrestling," Austin told ABC News in 2015. "Had I not been able to achieve what I did, I guarantee you ... my high school jobs were always working in the highway department -- driving dump trucks, patching up roads, digging ditches, driving a forklift. I think if I'd never had found pro wrestling, I'd be a blue-collar guy, working a 9-to-5 job." In Austin's WWE career, he won the WWE Championship six times, the Intercontinental Championship twice and the Tag Team Championship four times with four different teammates. Here's a look at fans and Superstars celebrating Austin 3:16 Day.
Austin 3:16#stonecold #wwe https://t.co/vJFEnQb5kc— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 16, 2021
Austin knows what day it is. He retweeted what WWE shared, which is the day Austin 3:16 was born. This happened right after he beat Jake "The Snake" Roberts to win King of the Ring in 1996. WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Asuka, Nia Jax, John Morrison, Otis and Kalisto all paid tribe to Austin in the video.
OH HELL YEAH! It's #316Day!
💀@steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/UQkbIiZW9Z— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
One of the reasons fans love Austin is his battles with Vince McMahon. Fans enjoyed seeing McMahon take a beating from Austin, which was nearly a weekly event.
A long, long road! @steveaustinBSR #316Day pic.twitter.com/XyfxxZmjqi— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 16, 2021
Like Austin, Shawn Michaels is a WWE legend, and both and gone to war with each other over the years. One of the most memorable matches was when Austin defeated Michaels to win the WWE title at WrestleMania 14.
Our first one on one match on a @WWE PPV..(The argument over who would be the heel was epic, lol). This lead to decades of Stunners, pedigrees, incredible crowds, tons of laughs & A LOT of beer (he drank, I mostly wore) Happy #316Day & thanks for years of memories @steveaustinBSR https://t.co/yEsbBLKDr3— Triple H (@TripleH) March 16, 2021
The same can be said for Triple H as he was a big part of the Attitude Era With Austin. The photo is from In Your House: Buried Alive in 1996, and both Superstars were in the early stages of their WWE careers.
HAPPY #316Day EVERYONE
May your #StoneColdDay be much less awkward than last year!
GIMME A HELL YEAH pic.twitter.com/EyUdP4rCdi— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) March 16, 2021
Austin's most previous appearance in a WWE ring came in March 2020 when the company was taping shows at the performance center. While it was fun to see Austin on WWE TV, it wasn't the same since fans couldn't see it live.
HAPPY #316Day EVERYONE
LISTEN TO THAT POP!
STONE COLD STONE COLD STONE COLD STONE COLD pic.twitter.com/TdyffZP5T9— Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) March 16, 2021
Austin received the biggest reaction from fans during the prime of his career. With him being the top guy, Austin had the ability to clear the ring and then take in a few beers to end the night.
When it comes to the most ICONIC 3️⃣ minutes and 1️⃣6️⃣ seconds of @steveaustinBSR's career, THIS is the bottom line. #316Day #StoneColdWeek pic.twitter.com/SiNhz0cE3g— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 16, 2021
The WWE Network showed three minutes and 16 seconds of Austin highlights to pay tribute to the legend. From Stone Cold Stunners to the "What?! chant, Austin always entertained in the ring, and there will never be another performer like him.