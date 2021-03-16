Austin 3:16 Day: WWE Fans and Superstars Honor 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

March 16 is a very special day for WWE fans. Since it's the 16th day of the third month of the year, fans celebrate WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for Austin 3:16 Day. Additionally, the WWE Network is celebrating Austin with a week full of Austin-related content.

Austin is one of the most iconic figures in WWE history. He was the face of the company in the late 90s into the 2000s, which was during the Attitude Era. His career was cut short due to injuries, but the impact Austin made on WWE is something fans still talk about today.

"Everything I've done goes back to pro wrestling," Austin told ABC News in 2015. "Had I not been able to achieve what I did, I guarantee you ... my high school jobs were always working in the highway department -- driving dump trucks, patching up roads, digging ditches, driving a forklift. I think if I'd never had found pro wrestling, I'd be a blue-collar guy, working a 9-to-5 job." In Austin's WWE career, he won the WWE Championship six times, the Intercontinental Championship twice and the Tag Team Championship four times with four different teammates. Here's a look at fans and Superstars celebrating Austin 3:16 Day.