Astros Star Justin Verlander Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury, and Fans Are Losing It

The Houston Astros have only played three games in the shortened 2020 season, but the team is facing an uncertain future. News surfaced on Sunday that Cy Young-winning pitcher Justin Verlander would reportedly miss the remainder of the season. The Houston Chronicle cited two sources close to the situation and called the ailment and elbow injury. Manager Dusty Baker, however, called the injury a forearm strain and shied away from any definitive statements.

When baseball fans heard this news, they responded by creating arguments on social media. Several celebrated the injury and said that this "was karma" for the Astros cheating during the 2017 World Series and the 2018 season. Others, however, expressed very different viewpoints. They didn't want to wish injuries upon any player, regardless of whether or not they took part in a cheating scandal. The Astros fans simply proclaimed that this was a truly terrible way to start the season and wished for a speedy recovery. Of course, the fourth group of fans just made jokes about Verlander's home life.