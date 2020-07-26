Astros Star Justin Verlander Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury, and Fans Are Losing It
The Houston Astros have only played three games in the shortened 2020 season, but the team is facing an uncertain future. News surfaced on Sunday that Cy Young-winning pitcher Justin Verlander would reportedly miss the remainder of the season. The Houston Chronicle cited two sources close to the situation and called the ailment and elbow injury. Manager Dusty Baker, however, called the injury a forearm strain and shied away from any definitive statements.
When baseball fans heard this news, they responded by creating arguments on social media. Several celebrated the injury and said that this "was karma" for the Astros cheating during the 2017 World Series and the 2018 season. Others, however, expressed very different viewpoints. They didn't want to wish injuries upon any player, regardless of whether or not they took part in a cheating scandal. The Astros fans simply proclaimed that this was a truly terrible way to start the season and wished for a speedy recovery. Of course, the fourth group of fans just made jokes about Verlander's home life.
Feeling bad for the player and not the team are not mutually exclusive things. Hope Justin gets back to health soon and continues to dominate. Also hope the astros don't win another game this year— Daniel Hamilton (@danielhamiltonk) July 26, 2020
So a guy gets a very serious maybe career ending Injury and this is your response?— Sam Nym(1-1) (@NYSPORTSFAN1869) July 26, 2020
Kate Upton can fix a lot of things but she can’t fix your elbow— Tristan (Anti-Troll) (@FletchWRLD) July 26, 2020
People like seeing cheaters get their due. pic.twitter.com/0mbu8Wxkaj— Shea Theodore's missing tooth 🦷 (@TheodoreTooth) July 26, 2020
So long as they have their MVP they will be fine pic.twitter.com/oCuXO5b4dg— itwasonlyajoke (@itwasonlyajoke1) July 26, 2020
Ah man! You hate to see it. Taps on Garbage can for a cheater please. 🗑— Seth Cooper (@Seth_Coop) July 26, 2020
Kate Upton is his wife he will be fine— ♥ ⚾ give me theDH in2021 (@AlfAbout30man) July 26, 2020
hate the astros but really hoping verlander is okay, absolute legend— Nick✈️ Mekhi Becton Szn (@becton_szn) July 26, 2020
I have zero love for the cheating Astros, but as a baseball fan that sucks.— GlassCow (@glasscow79) July 26, 2020
Interesting that you’re talking about class in this scenario since you have none.— Altuve’s Burner Account (@lissasauras) July 26, 2020
I never want to see any athlete get injured, but perhaps there is a bit of Karma here? 🤔— Randy Kleiger (@macpilot1) July 26, 2020
Carrying those trash cans back into the clubhouse is tough.— TM (@ToddyBaseball) July 26, 2020
That deal with the Devil is falling apart fast for the @astros.— Ody In O.C. (@ody_b) July 26, 2020
I’m truly sorry for Verlander & hope he recovers completely & is back next season. As far as the team is concerned.. don’t care. Cry me a river.— JM McConnell “We’re on our own.” (@jmmcconnell2016) July 26, 2020
The entire @astros team should be “done for the season” the organization is an embarrassment to all pro sports.— Michael (@BrewCrewBall13) July 26, 2020
Only astro I like, hoping for a speedy recovery— BettsSZN (@PrimeBuehler) July 26, 2020