Astros Eliminated From MLB Playoffs, and Baseball Fans Are Rejoicing

By John Newby

The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays faced off on Saturday night in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. The winner would win the series and move on to the World Series, and MLB fans made it very clear that they were rooting against the Astros. When the Texas-based franchise lost, Twitter users began showcasing their excitement with a multitude of comments. Several posted that they were only watching the playoffs to see the Astros lose, while others said they were satisfied with how the ALCS played out.

The reason for the anti-Astros comments is that the fans are still upset about the cheating scandal. The MLB organization won the 2017 World Series amid a massive sign-stealing scandal. They reportedly used cameras to steal the signs and then communicated them by banging on trash cans. MLB has since levied punishments against the team, but the fans have expressed that simple suspensions and fines weren't enough. They said that they want the Astros to lose their title.

While several fans would have preferred to see the Astros lose a 4-0 sweep, that did not take place during the ALCS. Instead, the Houston team fought back and tied up the series, creating frustration among some fans. Although others expressed appreciation for the Astros losing after coming so close to victory.

There were two very common themes among baseball fans on Saturday. Some said that they were happy to see the Astros mount a comeback before ultimately losing. Others said that watching the "cheaters lose" brought Americans together.

Should MLB have allowed the Astros to participate in the postseason? Many fans strongly opposed the idea. They expressed the opinion that the team should have been banned due to the cheating scandal.

There are many MLB fans that expressed support for karma. They made it clear that they believe in judgement based on actions, especially in regard to the MLB playoffs. Specifically, many of the fans said that the Astros losing in Game 7 was karmic justice for their cheating during the World Series.

While many MLB fans had major issues with the Astros cheating during the 2017 World Series, others expressed more concern about the players' attitudes. They said that Carlos Correa should not have been taunting the "haters" when the team made the postseason. They referred to his comments as "baloney" and used them as even more reasons to root against the Astros during the ALCS.

America is a divided country at the moment, especially with the presidential election approaching. However, many people proclaimed that Saturday's game brought the country together. They said that everyone watching wanted to see the Astros lose, so the outcome "brought everyone together." They said that baseball created a sense of unity on Twitter Saturday night, which many previously thought to be impossible.

When the Tampa Bay Rays faced off with the Houston Astros in the ALCS, Twitter users immediately began cheering for the Florida franchise. This support caught some people by surprise, but the fans had a very simple reason for their rooting interests. They proclaimed that they didn't care about the Rays; they just wanted to see the Astros lose.

