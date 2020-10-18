Astros Eliminated From MLB Playoffs, and Baseball Fans Are Rejoicing

The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays faced off on Saturday night in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. The winner would win the series and move on to the World Series, and MLB fans made it very clear that they were rooting against the Astros. When the Texas-based franchise lost, Twitter users began showcasing their excitement with a multitude of comments. Several posted that they were only watching the playoffs to see the Astros lose, while others said they were satisfied with how the ALCS played out. The reason for the anti-Astros comments is that the fans are still upset about the cheating scandal. The MLB organization won the 2017 World Series amid a massive sign-stealing scandal. They reportedly used cameras to steal the signs and then communicated them by banging on trash cans. MLB has since levied punishments against the team, but the fans have expressed that simple suspensions and fines weren't enough. They said that they want the Astros to lose their title.

