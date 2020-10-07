CC Sabathia Goes After Astros' Carlos Correa: 'The Kid’s a Clown'

✖

Retired New York Yankees star CC Sabathia is not happy with the Houston Astros and Carlos Correa. He recently responded to Correa's comments about the "haters" and used strong words to drive his point home. Sabathia called the Astros player a clown and told him to "shut the f— up" while discussing the cheating scandal.

The rant came as part of an appearance on The Ringer's R2C2 podcast. Co-host Ryan Ruocco read a quote from Correa, which said: "People are mad. People don't want to see us here. What are they gonna say now?" He started to make a point about the Astros player, but Sabathia quickly took over the conversation to provide his viewpoint. He left no doubt about his opinion of the Texas-based franchise.

Can we all come together and agree that we still hate the Astros? @CC_Sabathia and @RyanRuocco discuss Carlos Correa's recent playoff comments on the @R2C2 podcast: pic.twitter.com/x0YfTJB9tQ — The Ringer (@ringer) October 2, 2020

"They cheated and then they’re mad at us!" Sabathia said. "Like get the f— out of here! It’s a f—ing joke. And, then you finish under .500 this year. Like, shut the f— up! The kid's a clown. I'm sorry." As a member of the New York Yankees, Sabathia lost to the Houston Astros in both the 2017 and 2019 American League Championship Series.

Sabathia continued to explain that he is very close to Astros manager Dusty Baker. He called him his uncle and said that he's happy to see him managing a team and getting a series win. However, Sabathia's friendship with Baker does not mean that he is rooting for the Astros in the series with the Oakland A's. "F— them dudes, man," he said to drive his point home.

A former first-round pick of the Houston Astros in the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft, Correa has spent his entire career with the team. He won the controversial 2017 World Series with the Astros while being named to the All-Star Game. Now Correa is searching for a second championship ring and is simultaneously firing up the fans and critics alike.

Correa continued to embrace the role of MLB's bad guy during a 10-5 victory over the A's. He hit two home runs and drove in four runs. He then proceeded to celebrate one of his big plays by rounding third base and holding up his hand to his right ear and pretended to listen to the fans — although none were in attendance for the game.