Astros vs. Braves World Series Game 3: Time, Channel and How to Watch

After having Thursday off, the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves are back in action for Game 3 of the World Series. The first two games were in Houston and will now shift to Atlanta for the next three games. Tonight’s game will start at 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox. It will also stream on fuboTV.

The series is tied 1-1 after the Astros beat the Braves 7-2 in Game 2. The Astros’ offense got after Braves starting pitcher Matt Fried early while Jose Urquidy bounced back after a tough out in Game 3 of the ALCS, allowing just two runs on six hits in five innings of work. Despite the series being seven games long, Houston had no interest in going down 2-0.

“I would say it was a must-win today,” Astros star Jose Altuve said after Game 2, per MLB.com. “We didn’t want to go to Atlanta down by two. So we left everything we had in there tonight. Obviously, very important win to tie the series to keep going from there.”

“They knew that we needed that game,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “And the roof being open, I mean, rarely is it open. Usually, it’s not that cool. Usually, it’s humid and muggy, and you welcome the roof closed. So it was different.”

The Braves have battled adversity all year, and when it comes to the playoffs, they have always won after losing the previous game. Atlanta has not lost a home game during the playoffs and is hosting a World Series game for the first time since 1999. It’s safe to say Truist Park is going to be rocking the next three say as the Braves are looking to win their first championship since 1995.

“I think the fans are excited,” Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson said. “I think Atlanta sports fans are always into this time of year. We’ve had some success, the teams and the city have had some success. So we’re looking to get it done for them.” Game 3 is a huge game for both teams. As mentioned by MLB.com the winner of Game 3 of the World Series when tied 1-1 goes on to win the title 39 times in 60 tries.