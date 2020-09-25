Ashton Kutcher Reveals Impactful Advice Gale Sayers Gave Him

✖

Ashton Kutcher is a huge Chicago Bears fan, so when he heard the news about Gale Sayers dying this week, the That '70s Show actor paid tribute to him on social media. Kutcher took to Instagram to post a photo of him with the Bears legendary running back, and in the caption, detailed some impactful advice Sayers got from his high school football coach.

"I asked Gale Sayers for the best (advice) he ever received," Kutcher wrote. "From his HS football coach: 'when it's you vs 1 person you should win 100% of the time when it's you vs 2 people you win 75% of the time. Set your expectations higher than others to imagine, then exceed them.'" Sayers exceeded his expectations during his NFL career as he became one of the best running backs in NFL history. He only played in the league for seven seasons due to injuries, but his resume competes with Hall of Fame players who played 15-20 years in the NFL.

"The 'Kansas Comet' burst onto the scene in the National Football League and captured the attention of all of America," Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker said in a statement. Despite playing only 68 NFL games because of an injury-shortened career, Gale was a clear-cut — and first-ballot — Hall of Famer for his accomplishments on the field and for the man of character he was in life.

Sayers never led the Bears to a championship, but fans had fun watching him and his teammate linebacker Dick Butkus, who was drafted in the same class as Sayers. In his seven seasons, Sayers was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, named to the All-Pro First Team five times and was the NFL's rushing leader in 1966 and 1969. His work on the field led to him being named to the 1960s All-Decade Team as well as the 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams.

Kutcher might be sad that Sayers is gone, but he has to be happy with the way the Bears are starting the 2020 season. Currently, Chicago is tied with the Green Bay Packers for the NFC North lead with a 2-0 record. On Sunday, the Bears will take on the Atlanta Falcons, a team that is looking for its first win after suffering brutal losses to the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys.