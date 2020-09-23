Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame Running Back, Dead at 77

Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back, died on Wednesday at the age of 77. Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker made the announcement, calling him an "extraordinary man." The cause of death was not revealed.

"All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers," Baker said in a statement. "He was the very essence of a team player -- quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life." This story is developing.