A's Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Fired Following Suspension for Saying Slur on Air

Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper has been fired by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing his trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, according to the Associated Press. He was first suspended by the network following his slur that aired during the game between the A's and Kansas City Royals on May 5. When Kuiper was describing his trip, he mispronounced the word "Negro" and used a slur instead.

"Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately," the network said in a statement Monday. "We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years."

The AP spoke to a person familiar with the situation who said "The decision was based on a variety of factors, including information uncovered in the internal review." In a statement issued on Monday, Kuiper said he mispronounced the word "negro" due to his excitement about the museum.

"Racism is in no way a part of me; it never has been, and it never will be," he said. "I am an honest, caring, kind, honorable, respectful husband and father who would never utter a disparaging word about anybody. Those who know me best know this about me. I wish the Oakland A's and NBC Sports would have taken into consideration my 20-year career, my solid reputation, integrity, and character, but in this current environment traits like integrity and character are no longer considered. I will always have a hard time understanding how one mistake in a 20-year broadcasting career is cause for termination, but I know something better is in my future."

A's manager Mark Kotsay shared his thoughts on NBC Sports firing Kuiper. "I can't imagine being in his shoes right now," Kotsay said. "I think personally, we missed an opportunity here maybe to use this as an educational platform. But as you said, I don't make decisions and this isn't a decision I was involved in and nor was the organization really. This was a decision made by NBC."

Kuiper, 60, has called A's games for the last 20 years. His older brother, Duane Kuiper is a former MLB player and is currently a broadcaster for the San Francisco Giants.