Arizona Cardinals' Marcus Gilbert Marries Political Commentator Madison Gesiotto

✖

Marcus Gilbert is a married man. The Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman recently tied the knot with Madison Gesiotto, a political commentator who can be seen regularly on Fox News and Fox Business. The couple got married in Canton, Ohio, and Gesiotto shared photos of the special day on her Instagram page.

According to TMZ, Gilbert and Gesiotto got engaged in July 2020. At the wedding, Gilbert's NFL friends were in attendance, including Mike and Maurkice Pouncey (both retired from the league) and Carlos Dunlap. The guests in attendance were served with chicken piccata and risotto and there was a black and gold nine-layer cake that was served for dessert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@realmadisongesiotto)

Gilbert, 33, was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was a member of the Steelers for eight seasons before being traded to the Cardinals in 2019. In March 2020, Gilbert re-signed with the Cardinals but opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After much thought and prayer, I have decided to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season," Gilbert wrote on Twitter in August, as reported by the Cardinals' official website. "While this decision was not easy for me, I felt it was the best decision due to my standing as a high-risk player with high-risk family members. I am grateful for the opportunities that have been afforded to me over many years on the NFL and I look forward to returning stronger than ever for the 2021 NFL season."

Gilbert has had his share of challenges in his NFL career, including injuries and a drug suspension during his time with the Steelers. "When you go from playing at a high level, then you’re not out there on the field, and you’re getting a lot from the fans, the coaches and teammates can’t rely on you because you’re not out there -- all those things mount, and it’s tough," Gilbert said as reported by ESPN. "Nasty tweets, lots of questions, and you read the articles. Athletes can say that doesn’t bother them, but you see it."

Gesiotto won Miss Ohio USA in 2014 and represented the state at the Miss USA pageant. She previously worked on Mutt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign and graduated from law school at Ohio State in 2017.