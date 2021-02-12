Twin Brothers Maurkice and Mike Pouncey Announce Retirement From NFL

✖

Maurkice and Mike Pouncey are calling it a career. On Friday, the twin brothers announced their retirement from the NFL. Maurkice spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers while Mike spent his first seven years with the Miami Dolphins (2011-2017) and the next three with the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-2020).

"I'll always love the game of football & always will be the ultimate competitor in life," Maurkice wrote in his retirement notice, which was released by his Steelers teammate Ramon Foster. "Big Ben [Roethlisberger] my Brother for life we ride together we die together bad boys for life! ..."As I write this farewell speech I cry and laugh that twin boys from Lakeland, FL, that grew up in poverty made it this far in life both living out NFL dreams..."

It’s my honor that my brothers from another asked me to announce the next stage in their life. After over a decade @MaurkicePouncey and Mike Pouncey are RETIRING from the @nfl 🤝. Below are their memos to thank those involved in their careers. #Steeler #chargers #Miami #NFL pic.twitter.com/v9IALOrZaX — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) February 12, 2021

Maurkice was arguably the best center in the NFL during the 2010 decade. He was named to the Pro Bowl nine times and selected to the All-Pro Team a total of five times. His work at the center position led to him being named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Maurkice played college football at the University of Florida where was named an All-American and won a national championship in 2009.

"I want to thank Maurkice for his outstanding efforts both on and off the field over the past 11 years," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. as reported by NFL.com. "He was an amazing teammate and leader that so may looked up to throughout his playing career. Congratulations on your retirement, Maurkice. I wish you and your family much success."

Mike also played center and also had a very strong career. He was named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team in 2011 and selected to the Pro Bowl four times. Mike also played at Florida but was a guard when Maurkice was on the team. When Markuice left for the NFL in 2010, Mike took over at center and was named to the AP All-SEC Second Team.

"We began this journey at 6 years old and now at 31 we will close this chapter of our lives as I announce my retirement from the NFL and walk away from the game," Mike wrote. "I am thankful for everything FOOTBALL has taught me and everywhere it has taken me! Dream big kids, because they do come true, not because you dreamt it and think it's just going to happen but because you work as hard as you can towards it and make it happen! Never be afraid to make a mistake, learn from them and fix it!"