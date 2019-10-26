Antonio Brown’s Saturday Rant Fires up Raiders Fans on Twitter

Saturday morning, free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown went on a Twitter rant in which he addressed a multitude of incidents from his recent past. He talked about never going back to Pittsburgh or Oakland, as well as how Derek Carr should send his Rolex watch to Tom Brady.

However, there was one comment that set off the members of Raider Nation. One fan posted a photo of Brown during his introductory press conference last March and asked why he lied. In response, the receiver said that he didn’t lie, he was extremely excited.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the Raiders fans feel that this comment does not line up with others made by Brown on social media following his release from the Bay Area team. There was also the simple matter of the video that he posted on YouTube that showed him running around and yelling about “being free” from the Raiders.

For these fans, nothing that Brown ever did in his brief tenure with the team was truthful. In fact, they believed that it was just a big game that he used to work his way out of town and onto the Patriots’ roster. Whether or not this is true is unknown, but the fans made certain to voice their opinions on social media.

(Photo Credit: Kevin French/Icon Sportswire/Getty)

​

Dude think about it like this. Raiders sign you, feet, miss practice, then helmet, miss practice. It was too much. U were a fire cracker that exploded. U have all these issues and expect a team to give u 30mil guarantee to a guy that they can’t trust!! CMON MAN BE REAL!! — Hardcore Raider (@Raider_Hardcore) October 26, 2019

For many fans of the Oakland Raiders, they want Antonio Brown to think about the different incidents following his arrival in the Bay Area. He said that he was excited to play for the Raiders, but his time actually with the team was short-lived. Brown was actually absent more than expected, especially during training camp.

Going through the timeline, the fans believe that Brown’s release from the Raiders was not only expected, but it was inevitable. Between the frostbitten feet, the helmet grievances, and the absences, the fanbase completely understand why Brown was cut.

​

Until you actually had to go to work. — HoosierRaider (@HoosierRaider) October 26, 2019

Was Brown excited for the opportunity to play for the Oakland Raiders? The fanbase believes that it is certainly possible, but that comes with a caveat. Specifically, they think that the receiver was only excited until it was required that he show up and grind through the league’s most difficult schedule.

Antonio Brown is known for his legendary work ethic, which he put on display during certain practice sessions. However, the fans think that this work ethic didn’t apply when actual games were on the line.

​

Nobody can ever say that you are not one of the hardest workers ever to play the game. You have put countless hours of your time in and the numbers back that up, but I will never understand how you openly disrespect a franchise that you did next to nothing for #RaiderNation — Joseph Accardo (@jaccardo_art) October 26, 2019

Antonio Brown may have the stats to show that he is one of the league’s all-time wide receivers, but the Oakland Raiders fans don’t believe that it gives him the right to insult their favorite franchise. He didn’t actually suit up in a game, preseason or regular-season, nor did he earn any money from his three-year contract.

For these fans, Brown’s criticism makes no sense, especially after he requested his release multiple times prior to it actually taking place.

​

“Grandma the freed me” — pghboy16 (@jxwxpgh) October 26, 2019

Brown says that he was excited about playing for the Oakland Raiders, but the fans aren’t buying it. The reason? He reportedly contacted social media experts and asked for the best way to expedite his release from the team. This was what led to him releasing a fine letter that had been sent to him by the team.

Additionally, there was also the video in which Brown celebrated his release from the Oakland Raiders. This post on YouTube showed him running around in his backyard, flapping his arms, and talking about being free. He even called his grandmother to tell her that he was no longer on the team.

​

You said accountability was key that day, will you take accountability for anything that happened there? — Efren Gomez (@EGomez_6) October 26, 2019

Accountability. That was the theme of Antonio Brown’s introductory press conference with the Oakland Raiders. As he explained at the time, he was bringing accountability to the receiving corps., which included awarding fines for missed practices and other infractions.

Of course, this brought up questions from the members of Raider Nation. If Brown was all about accountability, would he take any for the actions that led to his release from the Raiders, as well as the Patriots?

​

Hard to believe. Either you’re not okay and don’t realize what’s happening, or your so full of yourself that you don’t realize it. Both are scary and I hope you get help someday. I really mean that. You were great and did a lot entertained a lot of people in Pittsburgh. — Troy Greene (@troyDgreene) October 26, 2019

What is the root reason for Antonio Brown’s release from the Oakland Raiders? It all depends on the viewpoint. Brown believes that the Silver and Black didn’t show him support and are “scrubs.” Fans of the team, however, believe that he did all of this to himself.

However, there are many that are simply concerned about Brown’s mental health. Does he really not believe that he is to blame for the release and the other incidents? Love or despise Brown, the fans want him to get some help.

​

Nah you lied 🤡🤡 would have respect you more if you would have just kept it 100 but it was all an act to try and get to New England — Dee Dot Major Music (@DeeDot81) October 26, 2019

All along, the Oakland Raiders expected Antonio Brown to show up and take part in the 2019 season. Both head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr continually mentioned that they wanted Brown on the roster. In return, the veteran receiver also said that he wanted to be part of the process.

However, the fans believe that he was a liar. There were reports that landing with the Raiders was actually just a means to an end. If so, the fans are angry at Brown for not telling the truth.

​

What more could you want from the Team? A bunch younger cats who actually putting in work at training camp gave it to the fans straight. “You were never there.” Quit lying. Control your emotions, man. Simple. — Danny (@SenorDann) October 26, 2019

Every time that Antonio Brown was absent from training camp due to the helmet grievances and the frostbitten feet, there was a common theme during press conferences. The players and coaches alike didn’t want to talk about one player (Brown) when there was an entire roster of other others putting in work on a daily basis to get better.

However, Brown has said many times since his release that he never received support from the team. In the eyes of the fans, this was simply a lie, and they wish he would stop.