Antonio Brown Works out in Steelers, Raiders Gear, and Twitter Users Sound Off

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is not on an NFL roster following one game with the New England Patriots in 2019. He has continued to work towards a new opportunity with a new team and has posted several videos as evidence on his social media profiles. One example is a clip showing him running a sideline route, but this video sparked comments due to the clothing.

Brown easily eluded the man covering him on the sideline route and did so while wearing Pittsburgh Steelers pants and what appeared to be a practice jersey and his helmet from the then-Oakland Raiders. There was no pirate logo on the helmet, but it had a silver and black color scheme. The Twitter users saw this piece of team merchandise and sounded off with numerous comments. Some proclaimed that he needs to be back in the league while others told the veteran receiver to take off the helmet.

Whether or not they agreed with the decision to wear gear from previous teams, the NFL fans on Twitter had plenty of comments. They voiced several opinions on Wednesday and even argued with other users. Although some just wanted to watch the discussions.