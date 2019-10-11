Antonio Brown Reveals Why New England Patriots Should Re-Sign Him

Antonio Brown is ready to return to the NFL and it looks like he’s targeting the New England Patriots. Earlier this week, Brown was on Instagram live and had a message for the fans regarding his situation in New England. He said the Patriots already owe him money, so they might as well bring him back.

“You guys that follow the Patriots, tell them to call me,” Brown said. “They’ve still got to pay me, so might as well let me earn it.”

That’s likely not going to happen since the Patriots cut him due to sexual assault and misconduct allegations. But before he went on Instagram live, Brown went to Twitter to explain why he should be back in the NFL.

“Word from my therapist the best WR in the world is home in Miami,” Brown wrote.

As talented as Brown is, the Patriots are doing fine without him. They are coming off a 35-14 win against the New York Giants and the team is now 6-0 on the year. Tom Brady made history twice in the game as he passed Peyton Manning for the No. 2 spot on the all-time passing yards list and he became the oldest player in NFL history to rush for two touchdowns in a single game.

So Brown might want to target another team for his NFL return, and according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, that won’t be a problem.

“I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on the 99 Problems podcast. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

When it comes to the Patriots owning him money, Brown recently filed grievances against them and the Oakland Raiders and he’s looking to get $40 million. It’s unlikely Brown will get what he wants, but based on a previous report, he could get the $9 million signing bonus from the Patriots when he signed with the team last month.

Brown only played one game for the Patriots, catching four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in the team’s 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week Two. He was cut from the team the following week.