Antonio Brown Trains at Tom Brady’s Workout Facility

It looks like the New England Patriots are sticking with Antonio Brown as he’s dealing with sexual assault allegations. On Thursday night, Brown went on Instagram Live to show everyone he was at Tom Brady‘s TB12 facility. Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero was also at the facility, and there to give Brown a private workout. Along with the tour, Brown also had a message for everyone watching.

“Stay focused. The devil gonna try to bring you down when you get closer to your goals. The key is, don’t let him,” he said.

The fact that Brown was able to workout at Brady’s facility is another indication of him likely playing on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins. It was reported yesterday the Patriots are expecting to have Brown active for Sunday despite the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him on Tuesday. Brown has practiced with the team on Wednesday and Thursday, and will likely practice on Friday.

Antonio Brown went live on Instagram from the TB12 Sports Therapy Center. Alex Guerrero was there with him. Brown: “No matter what they say. No matter what they hate, somebody’s still gotta go to work.” He also recommends starting a football USA team. pic.twitter.com/kQBwUv2tZR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2019

The only way Brown does not play on Sunday is if the Patriots feel he hasn’t picked up the offense enough to play and they put him on the inactive list. But as of now, it looks like the Dolphins will have to deal with one of the most explosive players in the NFL.

Brown signed a one-year deal with New England on Monday. When he signed the contract, Brady met with Brown and the six-time Super Bowl champion talked about the meeting on his weekly appearance on Westwood One Radio. Brady knows having a player like Brown to throw to will make things easier for the Patriots offense, but he revealed how they can be successful this season.

“The only thing that I know what we can do is to go out there and work at it, to meet and to communicate, and get on the practice field and go through things,” Brady said. “I’m not buying into any hype or potential. I’m into work. He’s into work and our entire offense is into doing what’s in the best interest for the team. I’m really excited to get to practice on Wednesday.”

It has been a very interesting year for Brown and things have yet to slow down for him. But it’s clear he can’t wait to get back on the field on Sunday and show he’s still one of the best receivers today.