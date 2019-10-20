Antonio Brown: Team Interest in Controversial Player Reportedly ‘Picking Up’

With the Oct. 29 trade deadline approaching in the NFL, there are many teams in search of help for wide receiver. Multiple top players at the position have been discussed, including A.J. Green of the Cincinnati Bengals, but there is another option waiting at home. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, interest in Antonio Brown is picking up and it is possible that he returns to the field in the coming weeks.

In an article released Sunday morning, La Canfora wrote that numerous teams are keeping a close eye on Brown and his situation. According to his sources, Brown’s name has been mentioned in multiple closed-door meetings around the league, especially in the front offices that need top options to boost the passing attack.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Obviously, there are concerns about the ongoing lawsuits filed against Brown, as well as the NFL’s investigation into the matters, but that doesn’t mean that the various teams in La Canfora’s article have lost any interest.

Once the deadline passes, expect interest to pick up for Brown, who, despite still being the focus of a league investigation into the various allegations against him, made an immediate impact in the one game he played in New England and would be a substantial upgrade over many starting receivers, assuming he manages to actually stay on a roster. Besides the Patriots, the 49ers, Saints, Ravens, Colts and Packers are contending teams that could benefit by the addition of another pass catching option.

The 49ers have plenty of options on the roster in Marquise Goodwin, Deebo Samuel, and Dante Pettis, but none of these players are truly stepping into that role of number one receiver. There is also the issue in that head coach Kyle Shanahan is focusing on the running game. Still, the San Francisco 49ers could be a real option considering that Brown has found success throughout his entire career.

As La Canfora pointed out, there may very well be considerable interest in Brown and his ability to make plays, but there will be potential issues in getting approval. With the previous off-the-field issues, any team that wants to sign Brown will have to get approval from ownership, which may be more difficult after grievances were filed against the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders.

As of week seven, there likely won’t be any decisions made about Brown in the coming days as teams around the league attempt to swing a trade for a game-changing receiver. Once the deadline passes, however, there is a scenario in which he is receiving an offer to come back into the league.

Photo Credit: Mark Brown/Getty