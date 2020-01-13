Antonio Brown Takes Aim at Police in Latest Twitter Rant

Antonio Brown is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to his activity on social media. On Monday, Brown called out police in Hollywood, Florida, as he said he wanted to meet with them about an alleged incident that happened at a local park. He also threatened to show their track record of how he has been mistreated by them.

“Hollywood police and I need a meeting unless I’m going to show their track record of my injustice consistently,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, Brown wrote: “Canceled my 7 on 7 league for the kids at the Hollywood pal park then returned my check to me on video at the park while telling me if I come back it’s trespassing.”

A number of Twitter users responded to Brown’s rant towards the police. One fan wrote: “Translation: The police need to meet with me as soon as possible, or else I will expose how poorly they have handled my rape allegations.”

“Learn Common Law bro,” another fan tweeted. “Municipal court systems / Traffic tickets are unconstitutional. The definition of a crime has to have a victim or loss. If not, exercise your 4th amendment rights @AB84. They’re just trying to extort you!”

“You just had your meeting,” a third person added. “They have asked you to leave the area, and not to ever return!”

Brown doesn’t have a great history with the police. Last month, the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver posted an Instagram Live video of an altercation he was involved in with officers when they arrived to collect children’s clothing for his ex Chelsie Kyriss. Brown was upset that police have been at his home two days in a row.

“Hey, listen,” Brown said during his live video. “You white police got to stop doing that. You can’t be letting these people come in on my privacy. She ain’t supposed to be here. F—ing police don’t help nobody, man.”

Brown is looking to get back in the NFL after being cut by the Patriots back in September. But based on the way he continues to act on social media and his pending sexual assault lawsuit, it’s possible he could be suspended to start the 2020 season even if he signs with a team.