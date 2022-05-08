Antonio Brown Rips 'Trash' Colin Kaepernick in Latest Rant

✖

It seems like Antonio Brown is not a big fan of Colin Kaepernick. In a recent nterview on the Cigar Talk podcast, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver did not hold back when asked about Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. Brown doesn't believe the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was blackballed by the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem.

"But they gave him the money and they gave him a commercial, they gave him the documentary," Brown said, per CBS Sports. "He took a deal. We don't feel sorry for you. You took the deal. F— out of here. Oh, Kaepernick. Man, you on f—ing Nike, man. F— out of here." In 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance alleging that the NFL's 32 owners colluded against him to keep him out of the league. He and the NFL settled in 2019.

Brown also said he doesn't believe Kaepernick doesn't want to return to the NFL. "He don't wanna play, man," Brown said. "He was trash, everything." Brown also thinks Kaepernick possibly profited off his kneeling. "Kaepernick did all that and took the money and then got the commercial," Brown stated. "We don't see Kaepernick outside. Where he at? I ain't never seen him outside. He already took the money, all that's cap. We ain't respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don't see you outside. We don't see him in the hood. He don't do nothing."

Kaepernick began protesting during the 2016 season o raise awareness about police brutality and racial injustice. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017 and has been a free agent since. The Seattle Seahawks showed interest in Kaepernick in 2017 but didn't sign him. Recently, Las Vegas Raiders Mark Davis said he would welcome Kaepernick to join his team, but the decision is up to the head coach and general manager.