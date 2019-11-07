Antonio Brown Reveals Intense New Training Video and NFL Fans Have a Ton of Words

Antonio Brown is not giving up on returning to the NFL this season as he recently released an intense training video. With eight weeks remaining in the 2019 NFL season, odds are Brown won’t get signed, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t interest in him.

It was recently reported that the Seattle Seahawks had an interest in Brown before they claimed Josh Gordon off of waivers. And Stephen A. Smith of ESPN recently said the Philadelphia Eagles should sign the All-Pro receiver before their passing attack is not strong and they are a team on the playoff bubble.

Brown has only played one game this year and that was when he was a member of the New England Patriots. In that game, the Miami native registered four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown in the 43-0 win against the Miami Dolphins. He was cut by the Patriots nearly a week after the game due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations.

So how did NFL fans like the Brown training video? Scroll down to find out.

The Video

Brown posted the video on his YouTube page and it’s him doing a number of drills as well as running different routes. He looks sharp on the field, but it’s what he does off the field that’s preventing him from playing. In the caption, Brown wrote, “Stay encouraged. Stay strong. Stay positive and ignore the foolishness.” He then wrote a quote from Winston Churchill that said, “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”

Make that Money

Gotta get that youtube revenue to make this months rent — Ford F-150 Owner (@FordOwner10) November 6, 2019

This fan believes Brown is doing YouTube videos so he can make some money. Based on the career Brown has had, money shouldn’t be an issue for him. When it comes down to it, he wants to be on the field and prove that he’s still one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Focused

Wish you were this focused when ppl actually wanted you to play football. Had to settle for hot air balloons and helmet rants. 🤷‍♂️ — Ace Archer (@Archer03Jeep) November 6, 2019

This fan said if Brown was this focused when he was still playing in the NFL, he wouldn’t be looking for a new team. Again, Brown was always focused when he was on the field. The problem is how he acted when he was not playing caused him to play for three different teams in a year.

Still Talented

AB nobody questions your physical talents, they are great. But you are a mess psychologically and that’s why your unemployed — Cliff Estes (@Fiji1951) November 6, 2019

Speaking of talent, this fan says that Brown is still one of the best receivers despite everything that has happened to him. But in order for him to get back in the NFL, he will need to make sure everything outside of football is right with him, which could take some time.

Inspiring message for Brown

@AB84 you are awesome!! 🥰 grind away, stay strong!! — SB (@SBarnisky) November 6, 2019

This is something Brown has not seen enough of lately. While most NFL fans have been criticizing the former Steelers receiver for his antics, this fan is still 100 percent behind Brown. Fans like this one will keep Brown motivated to maintain his focus and not worry about anything else.

Won’t Get Signed

No NFL team wants him because of his drama. So sad because AB is is one of the best wr ever to play the game. — sticky (@Fishinfoolz) November 7, 2019

This fan believes no NFL team will sign Brown because of everything he has gone through this year. Yes, teams know signing him is a risk. However, if he can help a team win, then those teams will take a look at him and do their homework before they shoot their shot.

Brown to the Eagles

Fly Antonio fly to Philly to face the Patriots after the bye 😃😃😃😃😃🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Steve Cruise (@cruisedaddy21) November 6, 2019

It looks like Smith isn’t the only one who wants the Eagles to sign Brown. This fan would love for the Eagles to grab the free-agent receiver right away so he can face the New England Patriots. That would be very interesting and compelling if that happens.

Brown to the 49ers

Or you can fly to the 49ers and play the patriots in the Super Bowl — sticky (@Fishinfoolz) November 7, 2019

This fan wants Brown to sign with the only team in the NFL that is undefeated. One thing about that is the team recently traded for Emmanuel Sanders and he’s coming off a game where caught seven passes for 112 yards and one touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. So the 49ers don’t need Brown, but he would be a nice addition for a team that’s a Super Bowl contender.