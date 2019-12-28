Antonio Brown Reportedly Showed up for Saints Workout With Camera Crew, Entourage

Friday morning, it was revealed that former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown was working out for the New Orleans Saints in hopes of signing with a Super Bowl contender. However, Brown was not alone on Friday. He was joined by various other receivers looking for an opportunity. He also brought what was described as his “entourage” to the workout.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo revealed on Saturday that Brown had shown up for his workout with an entourage, as well as a camera crew. The 31-year-old receiver has been known for documenting everything he does for videos on YouTube or posts on social media. However, a source within the Saints was caught off-guard by this development.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Referred to – by the Saints source – as the whole ‘bleep-show’ showed up with Antonio Brown,” Garafolo said during a segment on GMFB.

Antonio Brown didn’t show up alone to the #Saints workout.@MikeGarafolo‘s sources say AB brought a camera crew and an entourage with him. pic.twitter.com/FSjLIC3A3Y — GMFB (@gmfb) December 28, 2019

As Garafolo said, he is curious about the documentary that Brown appears to be creating. The receiver has been filming everything he does, dating back to the end of his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This includes a brief and controversial stop in Oakland with the Raiders, as well as one week of NFL action with the New England Patriots.

In mid-December, Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report said that “every” NFL team would be interested in signing Brown if he avoided a suspension. However, there was a caveat in that they would want him to stay off of social media. The tweets and videos in recent months have been creating headlines, often becoming more of a story than his play on the field.

As an example, this news of the workout came to light when Brown posted a photo of his workout waiver from the Saints, which has since been deleted. This is not the only piece of team-related paperwork that Brown has posted on social media considering that he once brought attention to a fine notification from the Raiders.

Depending on the league’s investigation into Brown and a potential suspension, there is a scenario in which he joins the Saints for the playoff run. However, the users on social media believe that this camera crew report only brings to light the concerns associated with signing Brown. Although some believe this to just be a performance being put on by the receiver.

“I’ve been saying this for months – the man doesn’t want to play. He self-sabotages at every turn. He wants the attention and the money that comes from being an NFL Star, but he doesn’t want the hits,” one user on Twitter wrote in response to the report.

Photo Credit: Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty