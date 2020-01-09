Antonio Brown Posts Photo With Logan Paul Amid Talks of Boxing Match

It looks like Antonio Brown and Logan Paul will square off in a boxing match very soon. But do they really hate each other or are they just looking to gain more attention? Both Brown and Paul have been going back-and-forth when it comes to trash talk, but on Thursday Brown posts a photo of him and the YouTube star together. In the photo, Paul is holding and football and Brown writes in the caption he can now beat Paul in football.

Twitter users had their share of responses. One fan said their beef is “fake” while another fan showed a gif of two clowns fighting. Then there were other Twitter users who believe the two are doing this to stay relevant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beat you in football now 🥊 pic.twitter.com/fi55RMafU7 — AB (@AB84) January 9, 2020

This all got started when Paul called out the former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots receiver last month by challenging to a fight. Brown responded on Twitter by writing: “Square up [Logan Paul].” It didn’t take long for Paul to respond, writing: “I’d drop you faster than the Patriots.”

Brown recently spoke to Complex and said he’s ready to make the fight with Paul happen. The date for the fight has not been set, but Brown said he’s going to start training with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“Yeah, I’m going to be out in Vegas,” Brown said. “If Logan confirms, if he’s serious about it. I don’t want him to be writing checks you can’t cash, you know, you’re coming after me for a couple of months. So I finally just hit him up like, ‘Hey man, I’ve seen this too much.’ He must really want to make this happen.”

The good news for Brown is Paul is serious about fighting Brown.

“In my mind, this whole thing seems…They say if it’s too good to be true it probably is. In my mind, I’m getting that feeling because I genuinely do not know how serious AB is,” Paul said to TMZ via Yahoo Sports.

“Coming from a person who was in a s— position after Tokyo [when Paul was criticized for posting a video showing the body of an apparent suicide victim], and in many ways the KSI fight gave me a purpose, I think this would do that for Antonio Brown, give him a nice payday, give him a chance to redeem himself.”

It will be a very interesting fight if it does happen.