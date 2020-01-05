Antonio Brown Posts Photo With Fiery Caption After Patriots Lose to Titans in NFC Wild Card Round

Antonio Brown only played one game with the New England Patriots before being dropped due to his personal issues off the field, and he is still not happy about how it all went down. After the Patriots lost to the Titans and were eliminated from the NFL playoffs on Saturday night, Brown fired off a message directed at the Boston-area-based team. The message in his caption was clear: “What Could Of Been.” He also added several hashtags to make his message clearer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jan 4, 2020 at 8:52pm PST

Those three hashtags were for the phrases: “You Changed On Me,” “Look At Me Now” and “AB For President.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown’s post has been liked more than 280,000 times since it was posted on Saturday night. Among those who liked the photo was Stephanie Acevedo, Brown’s new love interest. It also sparked strong responses from several notable parties.

“FREE AB LITERALLY,” University Of Pittsburgh cornerback Marquis Williams commented.

“Your time coming family,” Oakland Raiders alum Brian Burt wrote.

“Aggressive,” media personality Bob Menery wrote.

Fans also had some thoughts on the matter, and they weren’t all supportive. Many cited Brown personal issues that left him without a job, including the sexual assault accusations levied against him and the unprofessional conduct he showed during his time on the Oakland Raiders.

“Needed you man. You let us down,” one commenter wrote. “Don’t put this on anyone else besides yourself.”

“What do you mean look at me now you sitting home watching like the rest of us,” another wrote.

“Yea look at you now, making music and don’t have a job you clown,” a third user wrote.

“Someone is extremely petty,” another commenter wrote.

During his one game with the Patriots, Brown did perform well. He caught four passes, scoring one touchdown. He was responsible for 56 yards that game, which resulted in a 43-0 victory for the Pats.

While he has swayed back and forth on the matter, Brown’s last statement previous statement on the matter was an apology to Patriots owner Robert Kraft in an apparent attempt to make peace.

“Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization!” Brown wrote on Nov. 19. “All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely AB.”

No word on if the Patriots are considering Brown for the 2020-2021 season just yet.