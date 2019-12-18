Antonio Brown Posts Lawyer’s Letter to Ex Chelsie Kyriss on Instagram, Includes Private Details

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has been going through a messy breakup with his ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, which he has been making public through social media. This was made even more evident on Tuesday morning when he posted a letter that his lawyer had sent to Kyriss. He used Instagram Stories to publicly reveal where Kyriss is staying, and he used “nowhitewoman2020” as an extra detail.

“Please be advised that I represent Antonio Brown, who owns the premises located at this address,” the lawyer wrote in the letter while listing the location of the home, “which you are currently occupying as his guest. My client has asked you to vacate the premises but, to date, you have failed to do so.”

The letter to Kyriss continues to specify that she needs to vacate the premises, also removing all personal belongings, on or before Tuesday. If she does not follow the instructions of the letter, the lawyer revealed that Brown will pursue legal action against her.

Interestingly enough, this is the second private address that Brown has put on social media in less than two days. He turned heads on Monday by requesting that repo men, or anyone with a towtruck, go and take back a Bentley Bentayga SUV in Coral Springs. He had tried to report the vehicle as stolen but did not get the answer he wanted from Hollywood Police. Thousands responded to this post on Twitter and some even drove to the neighborhood in search of the luxury vehicle.

Now, however, he provided a separate address and said that Kyriss needed to vacate the premises. This does bring up a question about where this home is located and who is currently staying in it.

Brown recently turned heads when he went live on Instagram and revealed that the police were at his house picking up clothes for his children. Kyriss was also in the aforementioned Bentley. The receiver said that they had escorted his ex to the house three times in the past few days and that she shouldn’t be allowed in the neighborhood.

If this is the same residence as the one mentioned in the letter from the lawyer, does that mean that Brown just shared his personal address with millions of people on social media? The answer is unknown, but it could be provided if multiple citizens begin showing up on Brown’s doorstep in Patriots or Steelers jerseys.

(Photo Credit: Mark Brown/Getty)