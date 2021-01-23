Antonio Brown Ordered to Pay Assault Accuser Britney Taylor $100,000

✖

Antonio Brown is fighting a ruling in an ongoing case. Britney Taylor, the alleged victim of sexual assault by Brown, claims that he violated the terms of a confidentiality agreement. An independent arbitrator ordered him to pay her $100,000 for the alleged breach.

According to TMZ Sports, the pair entered into the confidentiality agreement after Taylor filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault. The outlet recently obtained new legal documents in which she claims Brown violated the terms of the agreement multiple times in the past year. The arbitrator agreed and said that Brown violated it one time by posting a screenshot of a direct message from a person talking to him about the case in 2019.

Brown did ultimately respond to the ruling. He says that he should not have to pay the $100,000 and is asking for it to be vacated. According to TMZ Sports, he claims the arbitrator ignored the law in issuing the award.

Taylor originally filed a lawsuit against Brown in September 2019, claiming that he had sexually assaulted her three times. She claimed in the lawsuit that the first incident occurred in June 2017 during a training session when "Brown exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent," according to paperwork obtained by TMZ.

Taylor described a second incident in which she claimed "Late that month, Brown, while positioned behind her, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back." Months after the second incident, Taylor claimed Brown reached out to her and "begged forgiveness." She claimed that Brown asked her to continue training him, and she agreed eventually despite first hesitating.

However, Taylor claimed in the lawsuit that after a year, Brown again attacked her. Dating the incident to May 20, 2018, "Brown cornered [her] forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her." She said in the suit she attempted to fight back but Brown was "too strong and physically overpowered her."

Following these allegations, Brown released a statement through his legal team. He denied all of the claims and said that he would pursue "all legal remedies" to clear his name. The statement from his legal team said that Taylor had approached him in 2017 after he signed a contract making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Brown also counter-sued Taylor in November for defamation.

Brown said at the time that the relationship he had with Taylor was consensual. He claimed in his countersuit that Taylor was attempting to get a $1.65 million investment from Brown for her gymnastics business after he signed a $72 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. ESPN also obtained documents saying that Brown signed a confidentiality agreement with Taylor prior to a trade that sent him to the then-Oakland Raiders. Brown said the accusations made the Taylor earlier this year affected his business dealings.

"In summary, after enduring a failed business endeavor and also failing to gain the relationship status she desired with Brown, Taylor began a vicious campaign of lies and deceit targeting Brown both personally and professionally," Brown's filing stated. "Taylor's acts have all but ruined Brown's career, causing him to lose a number of substantial and lucrative business contracts, and impacting the public persona in such a manner as to cause Brown and his family significant personal and financial harm."