Antonio Brown Countersues Assault Accuser Britney Taylor for Defamation

Antonio Brown is countersuing Britney Taylor for defamation according to ESPN. Taylor filed a lawsuit against Brown in September for rape and sexual assault, which he has since denied and requested a trial to prove his innocence. Taylor served Brown with a lawsuit from Florida on Nov. 1 with 45 days to respond. Taylor’s attorney, David Haas, responded to the lawsuit with a statement.

“Today, Antonio Brown countersued the woman he raped and blamed her for the self-destructive conduct that led to the demise of his NFL career,” Haas said. “In the past, Defendant Brown has used intimidation to avoid responsibility for his actions. However, Ms. Taylor will not be bullied and remains steadfast in holding Defendant Brown accountable.”

Brown said the relationship he had with Taylor was consensual and Taylor was looking to get a $1.65 million investment from Brown for her gymnastics business after he signed a $72 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The documents obtained by ESPN also said that Brown signed a confidentiality agreement with Taylor right before he was traded to the Oakland Raiders. Brown said the accusations made the Taylor earlier this year affected his business dealings.

Taylor’s original lawsuit was filed U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. It was later refiled in Boward County, Florida. A source told ESPN the NFL has been made aware of Brown filing.

“In summary, after enduring a failed business endeavor and also failing to gain the relationship status she desired with Brown, Taylor began a vicious campaign of lies and deceit targeting Brown both personally and professionally,” Brown’s filing states. “Taylor’s acts have all but ruined Brown’s career, causing him to lose a number of substantial and lucrative business contracts, and impacting the public persona in such a manner as to cause Brown and his family significant personal and financial harm.”

When Brown first learned about Taylor’s lawsuit, he was a member of the New England Patriots. He played in one game and caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown before being cut by the team the following week. At the same time he was hit with the lawsuit, Brown was accused of sexual misconduct by an unnamed woman who worked at Brown’s home in Pennsylvania.