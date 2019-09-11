Antonio Brown Accuser: Who Is the Patriots Player’s Former Trainer Britney Taylor

The news that rocked the sports world on Tuesday centered around New England Patriots wide receiver, Antonio Brown and his accuser, Britney Taylor. The news involved Taylor accusing Brown of rape on three separate occasions dating back to 2017 and most recently in 2018.
Taylor was a former personal trainer for the Pro Bowl receiver. The two first met when they were student-athletes at Central Michigan University. Brown, of course, played football and Taylor competed in gymnastics. Taylor spent a few years at CMU before finishing up at Louisiana State University. That was where she finished her degree while also competing in gymnastics.
Since college, Taylor finds herself coaching the next generation. In the lawsuit, she alludes to how the trauma caused by Brown has impacted her career.
“She knows that that they rely on her and that they look up to her,” the suit reads. “But since this the rape, she has substantial difficulty even going to work.”
Outside of that, Taylor’s life is pretty private. In anticipation of the lawsuit, it appears that Taylor has gone M.I.A. on social media with no accounts on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Her LinkedIn page seems to be the only thing active.
The claims detail three separate incidents in which Brown first came onto her at his house in Pittsburgh before doing the same later that month in his Florida residence. The third occasion saw Brown, “cornered [her] forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.”
Since the report has come out, Brown has already issued a statement in which he denies all allegations.
Antonio Brown learned today that he has been named in a lawsuit filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida. Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.
Mr. Brown was approached by his accuser in 2017, shortly after Mr. Brown signed a contract making him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. At that time, Mr. Brown was asked to invest $1.6 million dollars in the accuser’s business project.
Mr. Brown was not informed by his accuser that she had just been levied with a $30,000 IRS tax lien or that $300,000 of the $1.6 million so called ‘investment’ was to be used to purchase property already owned by the accuser and her mother. When Mr. Brown refused to make the $1.6 million ‘investment,’ the accuser supposedly cut off communications with Mr. Brown.
However, in 2018, the accuser resurfaced and offered to travel to Pennsylvania and South Florida to train Mr. Brown for the upcoming season. Thereafter, the accuser engaged Mr. Brown in a consensual personal relationship. Any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual.
The accuser not only traveled to Mr. Brown’s residences on multiple occasions, she traveled from Tennessee to Florida and returned at 2 a.m. to Mr. Brown’s residence ten days after the alleged assault. The accuser continued communications with Mr. Brown throughout 2018, and even asked Mr. Brown for tickets to a Pittsburgh Steelers football game in the winter of 2018.
Mr. Brown’s accuser has continually posted photographs of Mr. Brown on her social media in an effort to financially benefit from his celebrity. Mr. Brown, whose hard work and dedication to his craft has allowed him to rise to the top of his profession, refuses to be the victim of what he believes to be a money grab.
In May 2018, Mr. Brown’s accuser invited herself to join Mr. Brown and his friends, who were patrons at Miami adult entertainment clubs. After several hours of partying, Mr. Brown and his friends called it a night. Instead of leaving by herself, as she had arrived, and returning to her hotel, Mr. Brown’s accuser solicited Mr. Brown to join her and return to Mr. Brown’s residence where the two engaged in consensual sex.
Again, Mr. Brown denies all of the accuser’s allegations.