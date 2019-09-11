Antonio Brown Accuser: Who Is the Patriots Player’s Former Trainer Britney Taylor

The news that rocked the sports world on Tuesday centered around New England Patriots wide receiver, Antonio Brown and his accuser, Britney Taylor. The news involved Taylor accusing Brown of rape on three separate occasions dating back to 2017 and most recently in 2018.

Taylor was a former personal trainer for the Pro Bowl receiver. The two first met when they were student-athletes at Central Michigan University. Brown, of course, played football and Taylor competed in gymnastics. Taylor spent a few years at CMU before finishing up at Louisiana State University. That was where she finished her degree while also competing in gymnastics.

Since college, Taylor finds herself coaching the next generation. In the lawsuit, she alludes to how the trauma caused by Brown has impacted her career.

Britney Taylor, a former gymnast and current gymnastics coach who worked for Antonio Brown as a trainer has accused the Patriots WR of rape in a lawsuit. They met while both attending Central Michigan. Below is Mrs. Taylor describing the incidents. And Brown’s legal team response pic.twitter.com/ZQOKz0tKcm — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) September 11, 2019

“She knows that that they rely on her and that they look up to her,” the suit reads. “But since this the rape, she has substantial difficulty even going to work.”

Outside of that, Taylor’s life is pretty private. In anticipation of the lawsuit, it appears that Taylor has gone M.I.A. on social media with no accounts on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Her LinkedIn page seems to be the only thing active.

The claims detail three separate incidents in which Brown first came onto her at his house in Pittsburgh before doing the same later that month in his Florida residence. The third occasion saw Brown, “cornered [her] forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.”

Since the report has come out, Brown has already issued a statement in which he denies all allegations.