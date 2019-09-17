NFL Interviews Antonio Brown Accuser Britney Taylor, Will Talk to WR Next

Britney Taylor, the accuser in the Antonio Brown sexual lawsuit, has talked to the NFL and now the league will look to make a big move soon. According to a report by Yahoo Sports, Taylor was interviewed by an NFL investigator to get more information on Brown and the relationship they had. Once the interview was conducted, it was reported the NFL is “expected to keep the lines of communication open” just in case they need to interview Taylor again. The next move for the league is to talk to Brown who has yet to be interviewed concerning the incident.

“The first step is significant since it will allow commissioner Roger Goodell the opportunity to place Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list while the NFL investigates whether he violated the league’s personal conduct policy,” Kirstie Chaippelli of Sporting News wrote. But the recent probe of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott under similar circumstances is a reminder that things can get muddy and prolonged, which is probably why the Patriots reportedly asserted they would not have signed Brown had they been aware of the allegations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taylor accused Brown of assaulting her three times. The two met while attending Central Michigan University. She was once a trainer for the All-Pro receiver and she’s looking for compensation related to the abuse.

The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Florida earlier this month and two of the incidents occurred in 2017. The third incident took place on May 2018 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The thing about all this is Taylor never filed a police report and it looks like Brown will not be criminally charged for the allegations. However, with the NFL completing its interview with Taylor, the league could make the decision to place Brown on the Commissioner’s Exempt List until the investigation is done.

In the meantime, Brown is focused on being a member of the New England Patriots and he played in his first game with the team this past Sunday. In the 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins, Brown finished with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. Out of all the receivers, Brown received the most targets with eight. As of now, Brown plans to play next Sunday when the Pats host the New York Jets.