Antonio Brown Hints at Wanting to Return to New England Patriots With Instagram Post

Antonio Brown has indicated the New England Patriots should bring him back after cutting him last month. And in one of his latest Instagram posts, Brown indicated he would love to play for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick once again. This past weekend, Brown posted a photo of Marvel Comics character Wolverine looking at a photo which is a popular meme.

The second photo shows Wolverine seeing a photo of Brown in the Pats uniform on the sidelines with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. And in the caption, Brown simply wrote, “mood” which indicates he would love to be back in New England.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans have a field day with Brown on his comments section. One person said, “Just let it go… go be a personal trainer or something,” while another person said, “Too talented to be on your couch every Sunday. Your 31 years old with opportunities that were given to you on a silver spoon. Get off social media and Get together! It’s heartbreaking to watch you fail.” Another person wants Brown to apologize for actions, saying, “Try apologizing AB…you went off when they let you go and now you want to come back. We know you’re one of the best but you have to humble yourself at some point.”

View this post on Instagram Mood A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Oct 10, 2019 at 3:40pm PDT

Last week, Brown revealed why the Patriots should re-sign him.

“You guys that follow the Patriots, tell them to call me,” Brown said on Instagram Live. “They’ve still got to pay me, so might as well let me earn it.”

The interesting thing is once Brown was cut from the Patriots last month, he said he was done playing the NFL. But then, Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus said Brown wants to play again and there are a few teams interested in him.

“I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on the 99 Problems podcast. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

Brown also is trying to get a lot of money back from the Patriots and the Oakland Raiders, filing grievances for around $40 million. So it looks like the Brown saga won’t end anytime soon.