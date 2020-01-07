Antonio Brown Tells Logan Paul to ‘Square Up,’ and the YouTube Star Claims He’d Drop Him ‘Faster Than the Patriots’

Antonio Brown could be making his boxing debut very soon. Last month, YouTube personality, Logan Paul decided to call out the former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England receiver, challenging him to a fight. On Monday, Brown went to Twitter to “accept” the challenge by writing: “Square up [Logan Paul].” It didn’t take long for Paul to respond, writing: “I’d drop you faster than the Patriots.”

Of course, Twitter users flooded the comments section. One fan wrote: “Logan you would get DOGGED by this man. You lost to KSI already twice then you wanted to fight McGregor (you would die) now A football player (this ain’t it chief) you finna take more L’s than you did in 2019 with the japan stupidity, Kong dying and the LA fight.”

“AB will drop you faster than you dropped that dudes pants.” another fan wrote.

“Despite WW3 possibly impending, 2020 is awesome because of things like this,” a third fan tweeted.

“I know all this is a money stunt but man would Logan get f—ed up by AB, AB is a professional athlete and one of the greatest of our generation, he would get in the ring and just straight demolish you,”a fourth fan added.

Brown is the better athlete, but Paul has more experience in the ring. Back in November, Paul took on British YouTube personality, KSI in his first professional boxing match and KSI was able to come away with the win via split decision. Paul talked about the match and he said the fact he got two points taken away from him because he hit KSI in the back of head cost him.

“I did some research and the last time two points were taken away from a professional fight was, like, over a decade ago,” Paul said in a video released on YouTube. “It doesn’t happen a lot. One of the times that it happened was when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear off and spit it on the floor, which was one of the nastiest things that’s ever happened in boxing. … It’s one of those situations where the punishment simply did not fit the crime.”

With Brown not on an NFL roster, there is nothing stopping him from taking on Paul in a boxing match. If both Brown and Paul are serious about getting in the ring, we could see the two go at it in the next few months.

