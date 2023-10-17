Antonio Brown Just Got Arrested Again

Antonio Brown is in trouble with the law again. The former NFL wide receiver was arrested in Florida after multiple alleged missed child support payments, according to multiple reports. Brown was arrested on Sunday night in Dania Beach, Florida and was taken into custody by the Broward County Sheriff's Department. The 35-year-old has since been released on a $15,000 bond, according to Local 10 News.

Wiltrice Jackson says Brown owes her nearly $31,000 in child support for their 15-year-old daughter, Antanyiah. When speaking to TMZ, Jackson said. "I do want him arrested because, right now, he's making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he's untouchable."

Jackson's attorney, Pascal Michel, said Jackson wants Brown to be "an involved father," especially since Antanyia takes part in track and field and has received interest from over 80 schools. Jackson added: "By him having a daughter like an athlete like her, you would think he'd be in her corner to support her."

The arrest follows several legal issues for Brown. In December an arrest warrant was issued in Tampa wanted Brown on domestic battery charges after an incident that occurred between him and an unidentified woman on Nov. 28. According to ESPN, a verbal disagreement between Brown and the woman escalated into a physical altercation. Police said that Brown allegedly "threw a shoe" at the woman and locked her out of his home. According to CNN, the charges were dropped a month later.

Brown hasn't played in an NFL game since January 2022 when he walked out during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. The Buccaneers cut Brown shortly after the incident and has not signed with a team ever since. "I feel like, man, everything I did, I did it because my heart believed that was what I needed to do. And in life, sometimes you got to listen to your heart because that's the only way I could go to sleep at night," Brown told Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings in January 2022.

Brown spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-2018). He also was with the Oakland Raiders (2019) but didn't play in a game with the team as he was cut before the season began. Brown played one game for the New England Patriots in 2019 and then joined the Buccaneers in 2020 where he won a Super Bowl.