Antonio Brown Issues Apology to NFL, Still Hoping for Another Chance

Antonio Brown is not giving up on returning to the NFL. With only four weeks remaining, it’s not likely he will sign with a team this season, but he still wanted to make things right with the league based on everything he’s done this year. On Friday, Brown wrote a lengthy apology via Instagram, informing the NFL that he’s ready for another chance.

“To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback,” Brown wrote. “I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“… I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Dec 6, 2019 at 10:54am PST

Brown’s apology to the NFL teams was at the end of the post; at the beginning, he apologized to his family and friends for any pain he has caused this year.

“I’d like to apologize to my family, friends and anyone who I offended,” Brown wrote. “I never once meant to make anyone feel like I wasn’t thankful and appreciative of the opportunity that I was afforded to play the game I love. I’ve worked hard over the years to earn a chance to compete in the greatest game on earth.”

Brown continued: “Over the years I was met with challenges and I can honestly say I didn’t handle those challenges in the manner that I should have. Over the past few weeks I’ve had the opportunity to think about everything that’s transpired and I am deeply sorry to all who I’ve offended.”

Brown also said that he acted the way he did because of the “false information and allegations” he was hearing about him. He also said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions, adding that he’s working every day to “repair what I broke.”

Brown has not played in the NFL since September when he was a member of the New England Patriots. He played in just one game which was the Week Three contest against the Miami Dolphins. He was cut by the Patriots the following week due to sexual assault allegations against him. The NFL is expected to make a decision soon on its inquiry into those allegations soon, having talked to him about the allegations last month. From 2010-2018, Brown was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and reached the Pro Bowl seven times while being named to the All-Pro First Team four times.