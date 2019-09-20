Antonio Brown Deletes Patriots-Tagged Instagram Post

Antonio Brown continues to do his thing despite recent allegations against him. However, he recently did something that could indicate his future with the New England Patriots. Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal shared a tweet of an Instagram post of Brown in a Patriots uniform with press clippings of stories about him in the background. Brown tagged the Patriots in the post but he then deleted it.

This happened on Wednesday night a one day after the NFL interviewed Britney Taylor, the woman who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Brown. This also happened after an unnamed accuser claiming sexual misconduct on Brown. Odds are the deleting of the post could be nothing, but he knows the NFL will have to decide on him soon.

But for right now, Brown remains on the roster and he will play on Sunday when the Patriots take on New York Jets. Head coach Bill Belichick talked about Brown for a very short amount of time during his Friday press conference and he said they are looking into some things with him.

Brown posted this on Instagram, tagged the Patriots… and then deleted it pic.twitter.com/Ch6rEZF3pj — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 19, 2019

“I know there are questions about Antonio,” Belichick said. “We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we’re looking into. I’m not going to comment on any of the off the field situations.”

Before Belichick talked about Brown, the media got a chance to talk to All-Pro receiver on Thursday. He only answered four questions and he did only talked about joining the team.

“I’m super grateful to be here and play for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,” Brown said. “I got a lot of offense to learn and catch up. But I’m excited and grateful to be here.”

Brown went on to talk about playing with Brady.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Brown said. “He’s been here a long time. Great guy to be around. He just inspires everyone here.”

Brown played last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and he finished the game with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. He was a big part in the Patriots beating the Dolphins 43-0 as he had the most targets out any of the Patriots receivers.

The NFL will get all the information from both cases before they make a decision on Brown which could be a few days or a few weeks from now.