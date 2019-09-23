Antonio Brown Goes Back to School, Re-Enrolls at Central Michigan

Antonio Brown has done his share of questionable things during his NFL career. But it looks like he’s wants to improve his life as he recently announced on social media he’s going back to school and re-enrolling at Central Michigan University. On his Instagram Story, Brown posted a list of four classes with the message, “Back to school [CMU Athletics].” The four classes Brown will be taking Introduction to Management, Technical Writing, Death and Dying (a religion course) and Racism and Equality (a sociology course).

ESPN confirmed Brown will be taking those four classes which are online courses. It was also reported Brown started taking the classes on Sept. 16 which is four days before he was cut by the New England Patriots.

Brown attended Central Michigan and played football from 2007-2009. In his three seasons with the Chippewas, Brown recorded 305 receptions for 3,199 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The news of Brown going back to school comes on the heels of not only Brown being released by the Patriots, but he also said he’s not playing in the NFL again.

“Will not be playing in the [NFL] anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the [NFLPA] hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up!” Brown wrote in the tweet.

The Patriots released Brown after learning about him allegedly sending text messages to a woman who is accusing him of sexual misconduct. Once Brown was cut, the NFL released a statement concerning Brown’s future in the league.

“Antonio Brown was released today by the New England Patriots and is currently an unrestricted free agent. Our office is presently investigating multiple allegations, some of which are the subject of pending litigation. We have as yet made no findings regarding these issues. The investigation is ongoing and will be pursued vigorously and expeditiously.

“As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the Commissioner’s exempt list is not appropriate. If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies.”

Brown has also been hit with a sexual assault lawsuit by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. So going back to school might be what Brown needs right now.