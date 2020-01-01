Antonio Brown Attacks Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on Twitter, Calls Him a ‘Bum’

Antonio Brown just went after Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for not having a great 2019 season. On Twitter, Brown, who played for the Steelers from 2010-2018, decided it was a good time to attack Smith-Schuster despite not being provoked. The former Steelers wide receiver said: “Boo Boo Shoester was ready under 500 U Bum learn some Respect.”

Of course, NFL fans went after Brown for attacking Smith-Schuster. One fan wrote: “Well guys the thing is that JuJu, or ‘BooBoo’ as Antonio Brown is referring to him here, is still employed by the NFL and therefore, may arguably, be better.”

“I want to mute AB so bad, but I can’t help but be mesmerized by his self inflicted continued deformation of character,” another fan wrote.

“But who still rocking that uniform heading into 2020 plus why attack a man who’s been mostly respectful towards you,” a third fan added. “Definitely not a good approach.”

“Wanna know the funny part abt this? Ab didn’t have 500 receiving yards in just abt the same number of games without Ben,” another fan stated. “And juju actually caught 3 TDs opposed to ab catching 0.”

This is not the first time Brown has gone after Smith-Schuster. According to 247Sports, Brown had an issue with Smith-Schuster ever since the end of the 2018 season. Smith-Schuster was named team MVP, finishing the year with 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 receptions. Brown finished the year with 104 receptions 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This year, Smith-Schuster didn’t have the best season, recording only 42 receptions, 552 yards and three touchdowns. However, the USC alum only played in 12 games due to injuries. Also, Smith-Schuster didn’t have Ben Roethlisberger all year because he’s dealing with an elbow injury.

As for Brown, he only played in one game, during the 2019 season and that was when he was a member of the New England Patriots. In that game, Brown recorded four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Brown has only played one game this year because he was cut by the Patriots due to legal issues including sexual assault. So while Brown might be right about Smith-Schuster’s 2019 season, he will be back with the Steelers in 2020. Brown’s future remains unclear as the NFL could suspend him if he signs with a team next season.