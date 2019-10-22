Antonio Brown Asks for Questions on Twitter, and the Responses Are Wild

Without a team to play for, former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is looking for other ways to keep himself busy. He has been working out with trainers in an effort to stay ready for a potential comeback in the NFL while also taking classes at Central Michigan University. As it turns out, however, Brown is also looking to start some interactions with those on Twitter.

Monday afternoon, Brown posted a simple message on social media. “Q&As,” he wrote, which many viewed as a request for a variety of questions. Hundreds of users responded in hopes of starting a conversation with Brown and potentially getting a unique response.

However, there were also some that used this an opportunity to pose some very unique questions to the longtime NFL wide receiver. Some queries touched upon Brown’s history with the Pittsburgh Steelers while others involved his legal issues.

Regardless of the reasoning behind each query, it soon became apparent that those on social media were having an entertaining time in the comments section. Interestingly enough, Brown didn’t appear to respond to any of the questions sent his way, which brought frustration to many. Although some simply compared this lack of interaction to some alleged unpaid bills.

Steelers Fans

Wtf happened AB? You could have had a statue at Heinz Feild — Steelers France (@steelersfrance) October 21, 2019

While Brown hasn’t technically suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers since week 16 of the 2018 season, that doesn’t mean that all of the fans have forgotten about him. There are many that think back to the countless big plays and the game-changing moments.

Considering that the Steelers are 2-4 and have a struggling offense, there are many that wish Brown hadn’t forced his way out of the Steel City. They simply want to know what the issue was that caused this breakup.

Pick a Team, any team

What are the top 5 teams you would like to play for? — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) October 21, 2019

With Brown no longer on the roster of any NFL team, fanbases around the league are wondering if he would be willing to suit up for their favorite squad. A valid question considering that Brown once shut down a trade to the Buffalo Bills by saying that he wouldn’t show up.

If Brown had his pick of any team in the league, which would he choose? Would he return to the New England Patriots or join another undefeated team in the San Francisco 49ers?

Get that Education

How did mid-terms go? — Thomas Cavanagh (@TJCavanagh) October 21, 2019

Football questions aside, there were many that wanted to know about Brown’s pursuit of higher education. He revealed earlier in the season that he is taking classes at Central Michigan University in his free time.

This revelation was also followed by Brown asking for someone to edit his English paper so that he could guarantee a good grade on the assignment. Did he ever get that assistance? Enquiring minds want to know.

Podcast Appearances

Would you like to come on Bussin With The Boys? 🌚 pic.twitter.com/9tnilFBY6M — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) October 21, 2019

With Antonio Brown being involved in many headline-creating situations over the past few months, there are those that have a considerable number of questions for him. What was the reasoning behind each decision? Did he really sign with the Oakland Raiders with the ultimate goal of leaving to join the New England Patriots?

That is only the tip of the proverbial iceberg, and many people want Brown to sit down and set the record straight. One avenue for this, should Brown want, is to appear on Bussin’ With The Boys, a podcast hosted by Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan and free-agent linebacker Will Compton.

Monthly Fees

How much do you spend monthly on attorneys? — TheRealPstabber (@TheRealPstabber) October 21, 2019

The majority of adults have to deal with certain monthly fees that affect their bank accounts. Insurance, cell phone bills, car payments, etc. The list goes on and on depending on the size of the budget and the daily necessities.

With this in mind, there are some that want to know how much Brown spends on attorney fees. He has dealt with multiple legal issues over the past year, which has resulted in court appearances and settlements.

The Stigma

what is the biggest misconception about you ? and what motivated/still motivates you to be the best? — Karma (@KarmahTV) October 21, 2019

While there were numerous responses to Brown’s post that highlighted his legal issues or the controversial moments from the past year, there were others that wanted to ask sincere questions. For example, there are many that are curious about the public perception surrounding Brown. Is everything accurate or overblown?

If Brown had to clear the air and explain one specific situation, would he?

Groceries

Considering that Brown is one of the most famous players in professional football, it’s expected that he would not be able to go out in public as frequently as a punter or backup quarterback. If so, how does he get his groceries?

One of the more unexpected questions posed surrounded Brown’s shopping habits. Is he a Publix fan, or does he search for groceries at other stores? As it turns out, another person on Twitter was able to provide some proof.

I can show you the world

can I have a ride in your hot air balloon — pat (@antisocialpat) October 21, 2019

Antonio Brown is a man that has been known for his unique arrivals to training camp. As a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he once showed up in a helicopter, along with his family. There was another year when he arrived in a classic Rolls-Royce.

As a short-lived member of the Oakland Raiders, however, Brown headed to training camp in Napa Valley in a hot air balloon. This was his way to showcase a popular destination for wine aficionados, but now the fans want to know if he uses the hot air balloon at other times.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles need a WR. You down? — Will Cardona (@__willdabeast) October 21, 2019

One of the more common themes throughout this question segment was that fans of the Philadelphia Eagles really want Brown to come aid in their pursuit of a Super Bowl appearance. Alshon Jeffery is a proven talent while tight end Zach Ertz is reliable, but there are other gaps on the roster.

For example, Nelson Agholor has dealt with drops throughout the season while veteran speedster DeSean Jackson has missed multiple games due to injury. Many Eagles fans believe that Brown could simply walk into the building and transform this receiving corps.

Grievances

How’s getting your money from Oakland working out??? pic.twitter.com/8s5JLs4RX9 — danny a (@dannyboyee88) October 21, 2019

Over the past few weeks, it came to light that Antonio Brown was filing grievances against both the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders in pursuit of roughly $40 million in lost wages. It’s entirely possible that the Patriots could ultimately pay Brown the $9 million that he believes he is owed, but the Raiders will be another matter entirely.

Recently, it was revealed that Raiders owner Mark Davis had saved multiple text messages from Brown in which the receiver asked for his release from the team. These messages, along with other factors, could keep Brown from receiving the $30 million he is seeking from the Bay Area team.