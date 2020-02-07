Antonio Brown Apologizes to Steelers, Comments on Future in NFL

Antonio Brown has issued an apology to the Pittsburgh Steelers for all the trouble he caused while on their roster. Brown, who was traded from Pittsburgh to the Oakland Raiders last year, was on 93.7 The Fan on Thursday and apologized for being a distraction. He issued the apology when he was asked if he had anything to say to the Steelers, specifically Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin and team owner Art Rooney II.

“I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention I probably caused those guys,” Brown said. “I’m forever grateful and indebted to the Steelers organization. Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, Ben Roethlisberger. A lot of beautiful moments. A lot of positive things. These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21 years and I’m forever grateful to those guys.”

Brown went on to apologize to Ben Roethlisberger and said he doesn’t hate him despite attacking him on social media.

“I just think too much stuff built up, it was too late,” Brown added. “Do I hate Ben? No. Do I love Ben? Yes. Ben’s a great guy, great person, great QB. All the disappointment and frustration we had could have been hashed out. But we let ego and emotions get involved.”

And when it comes to his future in the NFL, Brown said he’s not sure what’s in store for him.

“I don’t know what I want to do right now, I’m just taking it one day at a time,” he stated.

Brown was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders in March. He didn’t play one game for the Raiders because of his antics which include verbally attacking general manager Mike Mayock and it led to the team cutting him. The New England Patriots signed him after the first week of the season and played in the Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins. In that game, Brown posted four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Brown was cut by the Patriots after the game against the Dolphins due to his sexual assault lawsuit and sexual misconduct allegation. He’s been trying to make it back in the NFL ever since, but no team has offered him a contract.

Brown emerged as one of the best receivers in the NFL during his time with the Steelers. From 2010-2018, Brown was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and he was selected to the All-Pro First Team four times.