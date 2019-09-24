Video of Antonio Brown Allegedly Trashing Florida Condo Released

Video footage of Antonio Brown allegedly trashing a condo in Florida last year surfaced after WSVN News published the clip. In it, items are thrown into a pool at the Mansions at Acqualina in Miami. As shown in the video, families and a young boy are near the pool and they are seen looking at the items before running the safety. WSVN News reported that nobody was hurt in the ordeal.

Brown is going to court on Tuesday for the matter as it’s part of a civil lawsuit. Brown was leasing the $35,000 apartment during the offseason and the owner is claiming All-Pro receiver damaged the unit.

“The apartment was in shambles,” George Minski, the lawyer representing the condo’s owner said. “Mirrors were smashed, tables were destroyed, there were holes and damages to the walls. Countertops were lifted off the deck.

“The unit is furnished with leather couches and love seats, and there were burn holes and black magic markers. It looked like they had rumbled. We tried to resolve it amicably and it got nowhere so we filed a lawsuit.”

This is not the first lawsuit against Brown when it comes to the condo. Last year, a man named Ophir Sternberg filed a lawsuit against the former New England Patriots receiver for assault and infliction of emotional distress, claiming that Brown threw pieces of furniture off the balcony of his apartment. The pieces of furniture allegedly hitting a toddler.

“It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me. The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction,” Brown said via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That case was settled out of court. As for the current lawsuit, the video could be damaging evidence against Brown who is also dealing with a number of issues. Right now, Brown is not on an NFL roster because he was cut by the Patriots last week due to his legal issues. Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him; additionally, an unnamed woman is also claiming sexual misconduct against him. Brown signed with the Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders right before the start of the season and was released following the second week of the season.