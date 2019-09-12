Fans Sound off After Learning Antonio Brown Allegations Won’t Be Investigated

It looks like Antonio Brown will be in the clear when it comes to his sexual assault allegations. Pennsylvania district attorney Stephen Zappala said his office will not investigate the allegations on Brown made by his former trainer Britney Taylor.

“The incident that DA Zappala referenced earlier today involving Northern Regional Police Department contacting our office concerning Antonio Brown did not involve the incident mentioned in the federal lawsuit that has been filed,” the statement read, according to WTAE-TV via Fox News. “That contact instead involved a conversation that our office had with Northern Regional Police Department concerning a possible child endangerment situation involving Mr. Brown. The result of that conversation was a decision that we could not move forward with investigating that claim.

“Neither Northern Regional Police Department nor our office was ever contacted about the 2017 event that is contained in the federal lawsuit.”

Brown Paying Off Lawyers

I wonder how much POS Brown paid off the investigators? #ShamefulInjustice Antonio Brown allegations not being investigated, Pennsylvania district attorney clarifieshttps://t.co/YZvFta8TO4



Explore the Fox News apps that are right for you at https://t.co/nADOzgkjkh. — ❌🇺🇸❌KimMemeLover❌🇺🇸❌ (@kawstanley) September 12, 2019

This fan thinks Brown used his money to not have the attorneys investigate him.

Odds are that didn’t happen, but it’s clear this fan is not happy with the decision.

Wrong Decision

So yeah, regarding these allegations against Antonio Brown?



Without a doubt, they should be investigated seriously and soberly. All facts should be pursued efficiently, and without fail.



But I’m not going to be bullied into blindly “believing” anyone throwing out allegations. — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) September 11, 2019

This fan wants the allegations to be investigated because he wants all the facts

Not Rush

No one knows what happened with Antonio brown but police investigated found no evidence not saying something didn’t happen let’s not rush to convict — dma (@Douglasmicha1) September 11, 2019

The one thing this fan wants is making sure all the facts are in before we make any judgments.

That could be the reason why the allegations are not going to be investigated as there has been no evidence of assault as of now.

Lock Him Up

With this Antonio Brown situation, it is very serious and needs to be deeply investigated. If he is guilty, boot him off the team and lock him up. 100%. But he also could not be. This culture of immediately jumping on the accused and declaring them guilty is a dangerous culture — Collin Ashby (@CollinAshby) September 11, 2019

This fan wants Brown in prison if the allegations are true

Off the Field

He’s being investigated by the league for rape, he shouldn’t be on the field while he’s being investigated for rape. Got it? — Scott Liepzig (@SLiepzig43) September 12, 2019

Because the NFL is doing its own investigation, this fan doesn't want Brown on the field during the process which could take a few weeks.

Exempt List

@nflcommish Put Antonio Brown on the exempt list! Until these allegations are investigated he should NOT be given a national platform. #DoTheRightThing — s mitchell-ketzes (@smitchellketzes) September 12, 2019

Here's another fan who doesn't want Brown on the field until the entire situation is over.

It’s being considered, but the NFL wants to make sure they have all the facts before not having Brown on the field while still paying him.

Leave Brown Alone

Good! Leave this man alone & let him pursue his dreams! #Sheesh



Antonio Brown allegations not being investigated, Pennsylvania district attorney clarifies | Fox News https://t.co/oqsRUsoGTe — Rhonda Jenkins (@RhondaJaylo) September 12, 2019

It's very clear this fan loves Brown and doesn't want anything bad to happen.

This fan is likely in the minority here because the antics by Brown have been going on since the end of last season when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it does look like things could go Brown’s way when it’s all said and done.

Not Sure Why

The cops aren’t taking action, either, though.



I don’t agree with it, but it’s a lawsuit and not a criminal proceeding (which I don’t understand why, but, OK).



Ultimately, I think he shouldn’t be eligible to play for ANYONE until this is cleared up.https://t.co/2Eqcn6W1ou — Bill Smith 🎙🖖 (@TrekGeekBill) September 12, 2019

This fan is trying to figure out why there won't be an investigation