Antonio Brown Accuser Claims He Had Sex While She Was Working in Same Room

Another allegation of sexual misconduct against former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has come to light according to TMZ. The accuser claims that Brown got naked and came onto her and that he allegedly had sex in front of her while she was working. The unnamed woman, who was hired to paint a mural for Brown at his home, did an interview with Sports Illustrated and recently talked about her situation with the former All-Pro receiver.

“I’m on my knees painting the [mural], and he walks up to me butt-a— naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me,” the woman told Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting. After that, it all ended abruptly.”

When Brown heard this news, he allegedly sent the woman “intimidating” text messages which led to the woman’s attorney sending a letter to the NFL. And that is when the woman claimed Brown had sex in front of her.

“What is not detailed in the story is that Mr. Brown engaged in other forms of sexual misconduct during the two days that she worked in his home, which included Mr. Brown having sex with another woman while the artist was working in the same room,” the attorney, Lisa J. Banks, wrote.

Brown was cut by the Patriots on Friday and the team released a statement.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time,” the team said.

The NFL also released a statement that said they will not put Brown on the Commissioner’s Exempt list since he’s currently not on a roster.

“As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the Commissioner’s exempt list is not appropriate. If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies,” the league said.

Brown only played in one game for the Patriots and recorded four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.