Antonio Brown Accuser Says He Sent Her ‘Intimidating’ Text Messages

Antonio Brown is facing another allegation. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, the New England Patriots wide receiver sent text messages to the unnamed accuser who told SI about a time where Brown allegedly made sexual advances towards her while she was painting at his house in 2017. That led to the lawyer of the accuser sending a letter to the NFL on Thursday night which said the text messages were “intimidating and threatening.”

“Our client … is understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her,” the lawyer, Lisa J. Banks, wrote. “While she certainly qualifies as a ‘starving artist,’ she has never approached Mr. Brown, nor will she, about seeking money to compensate her for his sexual misconduct, contrary to his allegations in the text messages.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The NFL responded within an hour which led to a phone call with the investigators and the attorneys. The Patriots have yet to comment on the matter.

“This sort of intimidation and harassment is the reason victims are often so reluctant to step forward in these cases,” Banks told Sports Illustrated. “We have confidence the NFL and the Patriots will step in and end this behavior.”

Antonio Brown sent a source from Monday’s Sports Illustrated story menacing group text messages, including a picture of her children with instructions for his associates to investigate her. Her lawyer wrote the NFL calling for the intimidation to stop https://t.co/klnOnV95x4 pic.twitter.com/oNUFNPltpD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 20, 2019

Brown allegedly sent messages to the artist via group text, which included a photo of her children and instructions for his associates to investigate her Browns lawyer, Darren Heitner, who was also in the group text but never responded. He has advised Brown not to communicate with her.

Earlier in the week, the accuser talked to Sports Illustrated about the incident.

“I’m on my knees painting the [mural], and he walks up to me butt-a— naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me,” the woman told Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting. After that, it all ended abruptly.”

Brown ended up paying the artist $2,000 of two days work and did not contact her again. Once Brown saw the report, his lawyer released a statement denying the allegations.

“Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities. There will be no further comment at this time,” Heitner said.

As of Friday morning, Brown is still eligible to play on Sunday when the New England Patriots face the New York Jets.