Antonio Brown Accuser Britney Taylor Says She Passed Lie Detector Test

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing allegations of rape from his former trainer, and the accuser now has reportedly passed a lie detector test. According to TMZ, Britney Taylor claimed she went to “one of the nation’s leading examiners, who previously led the FBI’s polygraph program” and was asked about the sexual assault incidents in question that occurred with Brown. In the lawsuit, Brown allegedly assaulted Taylor on three separate occasions.

Passing a lie detector test does not mean the accusations are true though, but Taylor is keeping records of the interactions with herself and Brown, including an aggressive email sent to her and purchasing a pregnancy test.

After the lawsuit was announced, Brown’s lawyers released a statement which says he’s innocent of the allegations.

Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations. Mr. Brown was approached by his accuser in 2017, shortly after Mr. Brown signed a contract making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. At that time, Mr. Brown was asked to invest $1.6 million dollars in the accuser’s business project.Mr. Brown was not informed by his accuser that she had just been levied with a $30,000 IRS tax lien or that $300,000 of the $1.6 million so-called “investment” was to be used to purchase property already owned by the accuser and her mother. When Mr. Brown refused to make the $1.6 million ‘investment,’ the accuser supposedly cut off communications with Mr. Brown. However, in 2018, the accuser resurfaced and offered to travel to Pennsylvania and South Florida to train Mr. Brown for the upcoming season. Thereafter, the accuser engaged Mr. Brown in a consensual personal relationship. Any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual.

Taylor said she met Brown while attending the Central Michigan University where Brown was playing football and she was involved in gymnastics. She was a personal trainer to Brown and the first incident happened in 2017 when “Brown exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent,” during a training session.

The lawsuit filed by Taylor says she is seeking compensation for “physical injuries, pain and suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, loss of self-esteem and self-confidence, and emotional pain and suffering.”

Brown, who signed a one-year contract with the Patriots on Monday, is scheduled to practice with the team on Wednesday and play in his first game with the team on Sunday.