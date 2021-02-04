Andrew Yang Blasts New York Knicks, and New Yorkers Aren't Happy
Andrew Lang has had it with the New York Knicks. The 46-year old politician and entrepreneur went to Twitter to express his frustration about the Kicks' recent roster moves. Knicks fans quickly called Yang out on Twitter for mentioning Jeremy Lin who was with the Knicks during the 2011-2012 season.
Things have been tough for the Knicks over the years. they have suffered seven consecutive losing seasons and haven't reached the playoffs since the 2012-2013 season when they lost the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. This year, the Knicks have a new coach in Tom Thibodeau and the team is showing some promise with a 10-13 record to start the year.
"This a dream come true for me," Thibodeau said in a Zoom press conference in July, as reported by CBS Sports. "This is my dream job ... "Maybe part of that is I grew up in Connecticut. My father, my family, we grew up as Knicks fans. I think I experienced it during the '90s that there's no better place to be than Madison Square Garden. And so I love challenges, I love that city, I love the arena, I love the fans and I'm excited about the team." Here's a look at Knicks fans calling out Yang.
When the Knicks dumped Jeremy Lin that was the last straw for me. This is the franchise that gave Jerome James $30 million. You let the most beloved Knicks figure in years who lit the Garden and City up walk over money? Come on.— Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2021
This is the tweet that got Knicks fans fired up. One person replied: "Oh lord. Jeremy Lin hasn't thrived anywhere in the NBA and had to go to China for a chance to play. If Lin being traded was the straw that broke the camel's back for you as a 'Knicks fan', you were never a real Knicks fan to begin with."
Jeremy Lin was a media frenzy for like 3-4 weeks and has been eating off it the last 10 years. I think he came out on top regardless.— Ruben | Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) January 26, 2021
Lin was one of the most talked-about players in the NBA for a short period of time during the 2011-2012 season. After his time with the Knicks, Lin spent time with multiple NBA teams and is currently playing in the G-League.
Real New Yorkers absolutely loathe the Knicks but begrudgingly stick with the team, if only to enjoy the privilege of complaining about the team and trashing James Dolan.— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) January 26, 2021
This Knicks fan knows what the struggle has been like. The last time the team won a championship was in 1973 and the last time they appeared in the NBA Finals was in 1999. But as mentioned, things could change this year as they are just a few games out of a spot in the playoffs.
This is REVISIONISM HISTORY.
Jeremy Lin got his ego inflated after Linsanity and chased other teams. Rockets gave him a MASSIVE contract which they quickly regretted since he stinks and Linsanity was a moment.
Yang is a fake NBA + Knicks fan among other things.— ✨ (@nickitellem) January 26, 2021
This fan calls out Yang for not being a real Knicks fan. Lin never gained the same type of popularity after leaving the Knicks but did win an NBA title when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors in 2019.
i think you're misunderstanding something here. yes, we knick fans openly discuss our misery and frustrations with the franchise. however, once you exit the fandom and root for another team, you lose that privilege. i've never respected a take of yours less than your nets fandom.— raf@el (@64FA_L) January 26, 2021
Another fan is calling out Yang. Despite the struggles, Knicks fans have stuck by their team and will continue to do so. They are hoping with Thibodeau at the helm, things can turn around sooner than later.
When the Knicks traded porzingis that was the 3rd strike for me. Oakley arrest was 1 and not hiring David Griffin and promoting Steve mills was strike 2. Been a Nets fan ever since and loving it. #hellobrooklyn— K (@_kristinf_34) January 26, 2021
But this Knicks fan seems to be done with the team. After the recent moves the Knicks made, the fan is now joining on the Brooklyn Nets bandwagon as they feature, Kyrie Irvin, Kevin Durant and James Harden.
Looking at all the bad decisions the Knicks have made over the past couple decades, failing to match HOU's offer for Lin doesn't even fall into the top 20. Knicks fans have put up with far worse, but still remain the one of the best fanbases in sports.— Surprise Avocado (@spriseavocado) January 26, 2021
Are the Knicks the best fans in sports? Because of their passion for the team, they are considered a very strong fan base. One can only imagine what the city will be like if the team wins another NBA title.