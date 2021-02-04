Andrew Yang Blasts New York Knicks, and New Yorkers Aren't Happy

Andrew Lang has had it with the New York Knicks. The 46-year old politician and entrepreneur went to Twitter to express his frustration about the Kicks' recent roster moves. Knicks fans quickly called Yang out on Twitter for mentioning Jeremy Lin who was with the Knicks during the 2011-2012 season.

Things have been tough for the Knicks over the years. they have suffered seven consecutive losing seasons and haven't reached the playoffs since the 2012-2013 season when they lost the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. This year, the Knicks have a new coach in Tom Thibodeau and the team is showing some promise with a 10-13 record to start the year.

"This a dream come true for me," Thibodeau said in a Zoom press conference in July, as reported by CBS Sports. "This is my dream job ... "Maybe part of that is I grew up in Connecticut. My father, my family, we grew up as Knicks fans. I think I experienced it during the '90s that there's no better place to be than Madison Square Garden. And so I love challenges, I love that city, I love the arena, I love the fans and I'm excited about the team." Here's a look at Knicks fans calling out Yang.