Andrew Luck’s Dad Oliver Speaks out on Former Colts QB’s NFL Future

After Andrew Luck shockingly retired during the preseason, fans of the Indianapolis Colts and other NFL teams clamored for him to make a return. They wanted the former first overall pick to suit up once again and chase after an appearance in the Super Bowl. Luck’s dad has since weighed in and believes that a comeback will not be happening.

XFL CEO and commissioner Oliver Luck talked to Damon Amendolara on The DA Show recently, explaining whether or not a return is possible for Luck. He said that the desire to come back and play is not present due to the young quarterback focusing on his wife and newborn.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My wife and I spent some time with him and his growing family,” Luck said. “He just got his first child about six weeks ago. We were with him over Christmas. He’s doing great. I have not noticed any desires to come back and play, but he’s doing very well.”

Without Luck in the building, the Colts forged ahead with backup Jacoby Brissett as the top signal-caller. He led the team to victories in five of the first seven games but ultimately finished the year with a 7-9 record and third place in the AFC South.

Following the season, general manager Chris Ballard said that Brissett is the starter heading into 2020, but there is still some evaluation that must be done. He mentioned that the young quarterback was not as consistent as they had hoped he would be and that they would continue to evaluate the up-and-coming options. Ballard shut down any rumors of a potential luck return, saying that the quarterback is retired and will continue to be.

“Look: Andrew’s retired,” Ballard said, per the team website. “Do I talk to Andrew? Yes, I do. Haven’t talked to him here in a few weeks. I’m sure he’s been busy being a father. But Andrew is retired. I think we all need to accept that. That’s where he’s at. He’s retired.”

With both Ballard and Luck’s father explaining that a return to the football field is not happening, the discussion appears to be over for the time being. Although fans of the team will now ask about potential draft picks or free agents that could join the roster in the coming months to prevent another losing season. They want someone that will throw for 30-plus touchdowns while leading the Colts back to the playoffs.

(Photo Credit: Justin Casterline/Getty Images)