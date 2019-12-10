Andrew Luck’s Book Club: What to Know About QB’s Literary Venture off the Field

Andrew Luck is known for what he did on the field as the quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-2018. But now that Luck is retired from the NFL, he has more time to focus on another passion he has — reading books. A few years back, Luck started the Andrew Luck Book Club to share his love of reading with his fans. Each month, Luck recommends two books to read and all he asks from his fans is to read the books and talk about them on social media by using the hashtag #ALBookClub.

“My passion for reading is no secret,” Luck said on the official website. “I’ve always enjoyed reading and discussing books and getting suggestions for new books. With this book club, I have a platform to share my love of reading with an even larger audience.”

He continued: “Every month, I’ll recommend two books for our team of readers: one for the ‘Rookies’ (younger folks) and the other for ‘Veterans’ (more seasoned readers). Timelines and reminders will be posted to make sure we are on track to finish the books. I’ll also try to interview one author each month and share that podcast with you on the website. During the football season, I may have ‘surprise’ hosts help with the book selections.”

This month, Luck wants his younger members to read The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley. And for the adults, Luck suggests Red Notice by Bill Browder. The selections are posted on the official website as well as all social media accounts.

As much as fans love seeing Luck showing a passion for reading, they also want to see him back on the football field. Right now, the Colts have a 6-7 record and its unlikely they will reach the playoffs. Luck announced his retirement before the start of the 2019 season and he revealed that the injuries he suffered over the last few years played a role in the decision.

“I didn’t wake up this morning and [decide],” Luck said in his press conference back in August. “A week and a half to two weeks. It’s been a little bit fast and furious and the lack of progress on my ankle. I’m in pain. I’m still in pain. I’ve been in this cycle. It’s been four years of this injury-pain cycle. For me to move forward in my life the way I want to, it didn’t involve football.”